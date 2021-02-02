Saved by the Bell star Dustin Diamond dies aged 44 after cancer battle

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Saved by the Bell star Dustin Diamond has died aged 44 after a battle with cancer.

The TV star who played student Samuel ‘Screech’ Powers in the popular 80s and 90s sitcom confirmed the sad news that he had Stage 4 lung cancer earlier this year.

The actor’s team made the announcement on his Facebook page in January, penning, ‘At this time we can confirm that Dustin does have cancer. Dustin will disclose more information once it is available and a plan moving forward is made.’

“It’s serious, but we don’t know how serious yet. He’s going for testing. He hasn’t been feeling well. He’s at an undisclosed hospital in Florida. We are hoping for a speedy recovery,” Dustin’s rep also said at the time.

Now, it’s been announced that Dustin, who lost his mother to breast cancer, has passed away, with a statement on Dustin’s Facebook page reading, ‘We are saddened to confirm of Dustin Diamond’s passing on Monday, February 1st, 2021 due to carcinoma.

‘He was diagnosed with this brutal, relentless form of malignant cancer only three weeks ago. In that time, it managed to spread rapidly throughout his system; the only mercy it exhibited was its sharp and swift execution..’

Dustin’s close friend Dan Block admitted he believed he had longer to battle the disease and that his death was unexpected so soon.

“We thought he had five months or something. He was getting ready to go into the hospice today,” Dan told The Sun.

“I was there, by his bed. He didn’t say anything. He wasn’t in a position to talk. He was laboring to breathe really bad. We’re all so shocked.”

‘Dustin did not suffer. He did not have to lie submerged in pain. For that, we are grateful,’ his team added in the heartbreaking message.