Scarlett Johansson’s husband Colin Jost confirms she is pregnant

Scarlett Johannsson's husband Colin Jost has announced that she is pregnant with their first child together.

Comedian and Saturday Night Live star, Colin Jost has reportedly confirmed the news that his wife Scarlett Johannsson is pregnant, weeks after speculation that she is expecting began.

Rumours have been swirling for some time that the couple are expecting a baby. Now, Colin has confirmed the wonderful news during a stand-up gig in Connecticut, according to Page Six.

Colin reportedly said, “We’re having a baby, it’s very exciting.”

Scarlett and Colin got married in an intimate and private ceremony in 2020. The couple chose to announce the news in a statement for a non-profit organisation, Meals on Wheels.

Meals on Wheels broke the happy news to their Instagram with a picture of the Staten Island ferry, as Staten Island is Colin’s hometown, with the tagline ‘Jost Married’.

The caption read, ‘Their wedding wish is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time by supporting @mealsonwheelsamerica. Please consider donating to celebrate the happy couple by clicking the link in our bio.’ and fans were delighted by the charitable gesture.

The couple dated for three years and got engaged in 2019 before tying the knot with a private pandemic wedding.

Opening up on why she and Colin opted for a more low-key affair, Scarlett said, “I think just keeping it intimate and small made it feel intentional, we wanted it to feel like it had an intentional intimacy as opposed to being something that felt like we were restricted by all these things.

“And there was a lot to take into consideration because of all of the CDC guidelines and making sure everybody was comfortable and safe, following all the COVID protocol.”

Scarlett is already a mum to six-year-old daughter Rose from her previous marriage to Romain Dauriac and will be welcoming baby number two very soon, however she has not yet confirmed a due date.

Congratulations Scarlett and Colin!