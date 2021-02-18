We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn has announced she is pregnant with her first child.

The estate agent, who rose to fame on the hit Netflix series, confirmed the exciting news that she and husband Christian Richard are set to be parents and also discussed her current pregnancy cravings as well as how she manifested her dreams of motherhood

Speaking exclusively to PEOPLE, Christine stated, “We happily can share the news that we are going to be parents!”

“I’m a firm believer in manifesting my dreams and ’til this day, have always done so. This beautiful pregnancy was manifested. We knew that we wanted to create a family in 2021 and I envisioned myself pregnant as I did my daily meditations.”

And when it comes to tell-tale signs of pregnancy, Christine said that her food cravings have been pretty specific.

So far it’s “fresh fruit, pizza with ranch (but not just any pizza — it must be Pizza Hut pizza!) and tons of Dr. Pepper” that have been top of her list.

She also spoke of her excitement at the prospect of becoming a mother, revealing, “We are so grateful to be expecting our first child. I’m so ready for what this next chapter holds and cannot wait to be a mom!”

This will be Christine Quinn and her husband Christian Richard’s first child. The couple married in a spectacular gothic winter wonderland wedding in December 2019 and the Selling Sunset star has previously opened up about her desire to start a family.

Speaking to Metro.co.uk last year, Christine revealed that: ‘I absolutely love kids, I want two, I would love two boys. I can’t even imagine like trying to tame a little Christine”.

“I always wanted two little boys just because I’m actually like quite a tomboy myself. I grew up playing sports, I love cars and I fly aeroplanes. I love all the boys stuff, I always have. I was really athletic growing up, I ride horses.”

“I related more to boys, I always have. My mentality I feel like it’s very male dominant, and I like that. I always wanted a little boy, I did.”

“Obviously we want to travel first, but then after that we’d love to start a family.”

Congratulations to the parents-to-be!