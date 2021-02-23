Shailene Woodley confirms engagement to NFL star Aaron Rodgers

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Shailene Woodley has confirmed her engagement to her NFL quarterback boyfriend Aaron Rodgers.

The Fault In Our Stars actress appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where she confirmed that the rumours of her engagement to Aaron are true.

Shailene confirmed the exciting news during the interview on Monday night as she joked that she never thought she’d grow up to marry someone who “throws balls for a living”.

Shailene had been dating her soon-to-be husband for a few months before engagement rumours sparked.

Shailene said, “Yes, we are engaged.”

Adding, “But for us, it’s not new news, you know, so it’s kind of funny. Everyone right now is freaking out over it and we’re like, ‘Yeah, we’ve been engaged for a while’.”