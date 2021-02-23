Shailene Woodley confirms engagement to NFL star Aaron Rodgers

Shailene Woodley has confirmed her engagement to her NFL quarterback boyfriend Aaron Rodgers.
The Fault In Our Stars actress appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where she confirmed that the rumours of her engagement to Aaron are true.
Shailene confirmed the exciting news during the interview on Monday night as she joked that she never thought she’d grow up to marry someone who “throws balls for a living”.
Shailene had been dating her soon-to-be husband for a few months before engagement rumours sparked.
Shailene said, “Yes, we are engaged.”
Adding, “But for us, it’s not new news, you know, so it’s kind of funny. Everyone right now is freaking out over it and we’re like, ‘Yeah, we’ve been engaged for a while’.”
The loved-up actress raved about her fiancè calling him a “wonderful” and “incredible human being,” although she said she still has yet to watch him play in a game.
“I still have never been to a football game because we met during this wacky, wacky time and all the stadiums were closed that he was playing in. So, I have yet to go to a football game.”
Admitting that opposites do attract as she claimed that she’s, “never seen one football game before,” explaining her lack of interest in sports as they were never really on her “radar”.
Shailene did give fans a little insight into her love life exposing that she’s never known Aaron as a “football guy,” adding, “I know him as like the nerd who wants to host Jeopardy! That’s the dude I know. He just happens to be very good at sports.”
The news follows Aarons surprise announcement during a virtual NFL Honors broadcast a couple of weeks ago — where he shocked fans by giving his fiancee a surprise shoutout.
The pair are yet to confirm any finer details about the big day or how he popped the question!