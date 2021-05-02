We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Sheridan Smith is a successful actress and singer – but her most 'rewarding job' is being a mum to her son Billy.





Sheridan Smith celebrated the tot’s first birthday on Saturday, and shared the special day with her fans on social media.

Throwing her little boy a jungle-themed bash at her home, Sheridan and her fiancé Jamie Horn were joined by close family.

Posting snaps of the party on Instagram, Sheridan can be seen cradling Billy in her arms as they’re surrounded by cuddly toys including giraffes, elephants, lions and monkeys.

There was also a huge green, white and gold balloon arch and a sign with a painted giraffe on that read, ‘Happy Birthday to our special boy Billy.’

Sheridan later took to her Instagram Stories after what appeared to be a successful party. She said, ‘Tired Mamma! Amazing day with my loved ones for my son’s first birthday.

‘Am so proud of my baby boy. Hard to put into words. Everything I do in life now is for you, my little prince.’

Sheridan and her fiancé Jamie welcomed Billy in May 2020. The happy couple took to social media to announce the arrival of their baby almost two weeks later.

Sharing an adorable first look at their tiny tot, the Gavin and Stacey star wrote, ‘Our little man has arrived! We are both completely overwhelmed with love .’

Alongside the sweet message, Sheridan and Jamie released a lovely image of their little boy’s tiny hand, clasping his mum’s finger.

Lots of the singer and telly star’s celebrity pals sent their love and kind words in light of the baby’s birth.

‘Chris and I are sending our love to you both thrilled to hear he’s arrived safely ♥️,’ commented Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda Holden.

‘Congratulations ️,’ added soap star and food lover Lisa Faulkner.

Taking to Instagram again, Sheridan thanked her loved ones for their love and support.

‘I’d just like to say thank you so much! We have been so touched by all your lovely messages about the birth of our son.

‘It means the world. Huge love to you all from all 3 of us!’