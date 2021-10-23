We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Martin Freeman's ex Amanda Abbington and her partner Jonathan Goodwin have confirmed their engagement after weeks of speculation.





Sherlock star Amanda confirmed the happy news on Instagram shortly after Jonathan referred to her as his “fiancée” in a lengthy post on Instagram.

“When you know, you know. I knew straight away. Within hours. My person is one of the kindest, sweetest, most amazing, incredible, talented, funny, brave, unstoppable, fearless and beautiful humans on the planet,” the actress wrote.

BGT stuntman Jonathan – who appeared on the 2019 series – captioned a photo of him lying in a hospital bed after sustaining serious injuries following a horrifying accident during filming of America’s Got Talent: Extreme edition, in which he was sandwiched between two vehicles that exploded.

He said in a statement: “You can’t say you don’t get out what you put in. I’ve tried my hardest over the years to be kind, thoughtful, honest supportive and good. A couple of days ago my life took a complete left turn… and the outpouring of love from all the corners of the world; from people I didn’t even think would know or remember me… has just been astonishing.

“Truly incredible. I will have a lot to say on that matter and the benefits of being kind in the future… but thank you. Thank you to everyone who has reached out and sent their love and support. It literally has been a lifesaver.”

He continued: “There are a few people who should not remain nameless. Firstly Tony, Stuart and Jenni (not tagged as it seemed inappropriate) Milligan, Joe, Grace, Jane, Helen, mum and dad and Simon and Danny.”

Then namechecking his bride-to-be, Jonathan added: “Then most importantly my fiancé and the best thing to ever happen to me, Amanda. I have been to the very brink and dodged the worst that a human being can, without fear…because I was protected by love. Love is all you need, so make sure you get some, cos its good.”

Amanda was previously in a 16-year relationship with her Sherlock co-star Martin Freeman, who revealed in 2016 that the couple – who share two children – had “amicably” parted ways.

She then dated The Queen’s Gambit star JonJo O’Neill for four years before splitting in January this year. Amanda then met Jonathan, and the couple began dating before reportedly getting engaged over the summer.