We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Classical singer Camilla Kerslake and former England rugby union captain Chris Robshaw have announced they are expecting their first child.

The happy couple married back in June 2018 and have now shared that their new baby is due in May 2020.

Speaking exclusively to Hello! magazine, the couple discussed how the slowing down of work commitments due to the pandemic left them feeling the time was right to try for a baby.

Camilla told the publication: “Lockdown is why we decided to get pregnant. It seemed like a productive use of my time. I don’t have to take a career break because it’s not like I’m turning down any work.”

“We’re really excited for this next chapter – there’s a lot of excitement coming our way. Camilla will be a fantastic mum – she’s really good with kids,” Chris added.

Enthusiastically returning the compliment, Camilla responded, “Chris is going to be a great dad. He’s always on the go. He always wants to be running around.”

Where do Camilla Kerslake and Chris Robshaw live?

Whilst the couple recently relocated to the US, their original plan to move to San Diego has been affected by the pandemic. Chris has signed with Major League Rugby team San Diego Legion, but the team – and Chris and Camilla – have been based in Las Vegas temporarily due to Southern California’s Covid-19 situation.

Despite the change to their plans, however, it seems that the couple are excited to welcome their new baby in the famous city.

“I think it’ll be cool that the baby’s birth certificate will say: ‘Born in Las Vegas,’” Camilla revealed to Hello! magazine.

And when it comes to raising their new baby in the US, they seem to be following in some pretty impressive footsteps. They disclosed that they’ve met Prince Harry, who patron of the Rugby Football League, on several occasions. Chris praised the Duke, stating, “Harry is a great guy, he’s always been very supportive”.

Chris even reportedly gave Prince Harry an adorable gift for his young son Archie.

Video of the Week

“When he last visited Harlequins, I gave him a rugby top for Archie. I hope they continue to do well in America. We’ll have to invite him and his family over to visit us in San Diego,” he added.

Whilst it’s unclear when this might happen, that certainly sounds like a wonderful reunion.

Congratulations to the parents-to-be on their baby news!