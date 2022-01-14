We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Sinead O’Connor has confirmed she has been admitted to the hospital following the tragic death of her son.

The singer, 55, was heartbroken after her son Shane tragically took his own life aged 17 after it’s reported he escaped hospital while on suicide watch.

And on the day of her son’s funeral, Sinead had been saying that she ‘felt lost’ and ‘hates herself’

In a series of worrying tweets, posted on Thursday, Sinead, wrote, ‘I’ve decided to follow my son. There is no point living without him. Everything I touch, I ruin. I only stayed for him. And now he’s gone. I’ve destroyed my family. My kids don’t want to know me. I am a s*** person. And you all only think I’m nice because I can sing. I’m not.’

And last night singer Sinead O’Connor confirmed that she had been taken to hospital.

Her tweet reads, ‘I’m sorry. I shouldn’t have said that. I am with cops now on way to hospital.

‘I’m sorry I upset everyone. I am lost without my kid and I hate myself. Hospital will help a while.’

Fans have been sending messages of support following the news that Singer Sinead O’Connor has been taken to hospital.

One fan wrote, ‘So sorry 😞 to hear the news of your beautiful boy ❤️ Sending you my deepest condolences 💐 May you find peace and happiness again someday with time and healing ❤️‍🩹’

Another put, ‘Sinead I just wanted to reach out and send you a warm embrace. My sincere condolences on the loss of your beloved son. 💕’

And a third added, ‘Please understand, Sinéad, you are in crippling pain following an immense, inexplicable loss. My heart goes to you. My wish is you find comfort and help with people who can help you understand and cope in a world without your beloved Shane. Please persist.’

And another fan shared, ‘RIP Shane. This photo was posted in one of Sineád’s fan groups. I hope you don’t mind me sharing it

@OhSineady You and Shane are loved.

Sinead who changed her name to Shuhada’ Davitt in 2018, paid tribute to her ‘beautiful’ son on Saturday.

In a tweet, she wrote, ‘My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God.

‘May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace:’

Shane was one of her four children – 34-year-old Jake Reynolds, whose father is John Reynolds. They married in 1987 before splitting in 1991. Her second child is daughter Roisin, 25, whose father is journalist John Waters.

She had her son Shane with Irish folk musician Donal Lunny and the pair split shortly after Shane’s arrival.

Her youngest child is 15-year-old Yeshua Francis Neil Bonadio, who she shares with American businessman Frank Bonadio. They split in 2017, a year after his birth.

Sinead later tweeted a Bob Marley song which she dedicated to Shane, heartbreakingly describing her son as her ‘blue-eye baby’ and the ‘light of my life’.

She penned: ‘This is for my Shaney. The light of my life. The lamp of my soul. My blue-eye baby.

‘You will always be my light. We will always be together. No boundary can separate us.’

The Irish singer-songwriter appeared on TV last year to speak about her new memoir Rememberings – in which she opens up to viewers of Good Morning Britain about her Muslim faith, music and her childhood.

You can watch a clip of Sinead below…

If you have been affected and need help or advice, call the Samaritans on 116123, or visit their local branch.