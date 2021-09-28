Stacey Solomon launches adorable new kids collection with Primark

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Stacey Solomon has just revealed her second collection with high street giant Primark.

The soon-to-be mum of four is due to give birth any day now, and to mark the occasion, she has teamed up with the high street brand to launch some cute pieces inspired by her own children.

The AW21 collection of children’s unisex clothes, which will debut on October 10th, includes nightwear and accessories for little ones aged 0 to 12.

Stacey’s new line is made of organic cotton and recycled plastic, making it sustainable and eco-friendly.

Stacey has made it clear how much she adores her twin boys, so it makes sense she’s included matching lounging and sleepwear options.

Parents can expect sweet slogans like “Dream Big” and “Smile” to be splashed across tops and tees, all of which are modelled by her own sons!

Sharing her thoughts on the collection Stacey said, “I’m so excited to create a second kids wear range with Primark. It made me so happy seeing people wearing my first collection and I’m really grateful for how well it was received. The autumn winter months are all about the kids being comfy and cosy, which is why I included more leisurewear pieces this time around.”

The collection is perfect for the coming winter months, with subtle colour palettes and warm fabrics like thick knits to keep your little ones warm.

Stacey’s last collection with the brand was vibrant and colourful, but this time fans can pick up more muted tones that are perfect for autumn.

Adding to the exciting news she noted, “I loved being able to include my boys on this project again, especially as they’ve grown so much since the first collection. I can’t wait to dress all of my pickles in these outfits!”