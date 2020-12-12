We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

He got engaged in March during a romantic trip to Tasmania, but Craig Revel Horwood isn’t planning to rush his wedding to Jonathan Myring, 35. In an exclusive chat with our sister publication Woman’s Own, the 55-year-old choreographer revealed how he wants to have a big wedding, rather than one restricted by the pandemic.

The Strictly Come Dancing judge also opened up on why he’s proud of the BBC for keeping the dance competition on air, and why this Christmas is going to be the first he can properly enjoy in 12 years…

Congratulations on your engagement, Craig! How’s the wedding planning coming along?

Thank you! It’ll take a couple of years to plan, but we’re not in a rush. I want it to be big and fun, not a COVID-19 wedding with five people there. I’d love to jet off to the Maldives, then perhaps return to Tasmania for our honeymoon.

What’s it like being back on Strictly this year?

Thank goodness for Strictly. I’m really proud of the BBC, as they have done everything they can to get the show on with government guidelines in place, which has not been an easy task, and it’s been fantastic. When you’re pushed into creative corners, you end up doing some new and interesting work, and I think that’s what’s happened.

How has it been without Bruno Tonioli?

I’m really missing him because he’s one of my dearest old friends on the show – we’ve been in it together since 2004. But he’s been ringing in every week, and that’s been great.

Bruno has recently stopped dyeing his hair and has gone grey. What are your thoughts?

I think it’s about time he showed the true Bruno. I’ve been telling him for years to stop dyeing his hair, and it looks really great. He’s now a silver fox, and I think that’s the way to be.

Do you think it’s difficult to embrace the ageing process in your industry?

I think it is for everybody because you’re judged so often, as we’re so used to seeing airbrushed photos. It’s best to just grow old gracefully and not listen to what other people think or say. I couldn’t care less if someone says I’ve got crow’s feet. So what? I’m old!

Aside from Strictly, what were you doing to keep busy in lockdown?

I did a lot of domestic things, learnt a lot about the garden and even learned how to use the sit-on mower, which was good. I also wrote my book, Dances & Dreams on Diamond Street.

What’s the book about?

I wanted to write about all the people I lived with in a houseshare back in 1994. I couldn’t fit all of their stories into my autobiography, so I thought I’d create a work of fiction from them. I’m still friends with those people.

And what are your plans for Christmas?

Normally, I don’t have a Christmas and I can’t drink on Christmas Day because I’m in panto the following day. This year, I’m going to enjoy my home life, party and do what normal people do, for the first time in 12 years. I’m going to be doing a lot of cooking, have the mulled wine slowly brewing – and I’m going to enjoy myself.

Dances & Dreams on Diamond Street by Craig Revel Horwood (£14.99, Michael O’Mara Books) is out now