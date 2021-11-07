We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Vincent Simone has reportedly split from his wife, Susan Duddy.





Strictly star Vincent is said to have quietly split from Susan, who he married in 2015, three years ago.

The former couple, who are co-parenting sons Luca, 11, and Mateo, seven, have reportedly “remained amicable” following their split.

Vincent’s busy touring schedule is said to have been a major driving force behind their separation as they would often go a “long period” without seeing each other.

“Vincent is sad about the end of the marriage, but they have remained amicable and nobody else is involved,” a source told The Sun.

“When Vincent was on tour they struggled with the distance and just weren’t able to spend any time together. They were apart for quite a long period and this put a big strain on their marriage.

“Earning a living on the road can be hard for families as it involves so much travel.”

Vincent, who was a professional dancer on Strictly from 2006 to 2012, began dating Susan in 2007. They married at Castle Leslie in County Monaghan, Ireland in 2015.

Several of Vincent’s former Strictly partners, including Louisa Lytton, Dani Harmer and Edwina Currie were guests on the day, as well as his fellow I’m A Celebrity contestants Rebecca Adlington, David Emanuel and Matthew Wright – who acted as best man.

Vincent opened up about his wedding day in an interview with Hello! following the couple’s nuptials, telling the publication how he felt to see his bride walking down the aisle.

He said: “I felt incredibly emotional and was worried I wouldn’t keep it together.

“I couldn’t look back at Susan as she walked up the aisle because I was afraid I would dissolve into tears. She looked so beautiful, really breathtaking.”

Their wedding day was also one of only a few times they had danced together, although Susan was hesitant about even having a first dance with her husband.

“Susan didn’t want to do a choreographed first dance. She’s very shy and doesn’t like to be the centre of attention,” Vincent revealed at the time.

“She asked me to perform with one of my Strictly ex-partners, but I said, ‘No, it’s our wedding, I want to dance with you.’ We decided to do the normal smooch.”