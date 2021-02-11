We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Caroline Wozniacki and David Lee have announced they are expecting their first baby together.

The retired professional tennis player and her husband revealed that they will be welcoming a baby daughter in June 2021.

Taking to Instagram, Caroline shared an adorable photo featuring a chalkboard with the words ‘Baby girl coming June 2021’ on it. The exciting message was surrounded by tiny trainers, a cute toy and two scan pictures.

In her caption, the delighted mum-to-be wrote: ‘We can’t wait to welcome our baby girl in June! 👨‍👩‍👧❤️ ‘

Her heartfelt post was echoed in one made by her husband David, who shared a photograph of the happy couple together. Here they can be seen standing in the sunshine with Caroline holding the chalkboard in front of her.

‘We are so thrilled to welcome a baby girl in June!!! ❤️ ‘ David excitedly declared.

The couple were soon flooded with congratulations on their exciting news, with Caroline’s post receiving many delighted comments from people within the tennis world.

Agnieszka Radwanska, former WTA World No.2 responded: ‘❤️❤️❤️😘 ‘

Whilst Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian wrote: ‘Can’t wait to tell @olympiaohanian !!’ – his daughter with Williams, who will turn four this year.

How long have Caroline Wozniacki and David Lee been married?

Tennis star Caroline Wozniacki and retired NBA player David Lee became engaged in November 2017. They went on to marry in June 2019 in Italy, with longtime friend Serena Williams reportedly serving as a bridesmaid.

In December 2019, Caroline announced on Instagram that she had made the decision to retire from tennis. She also opened up about her desire to start a family in the future.

Video of the Week

‘I’ve always told myself, when the time comes, that there are things away from tennis that I want to do more, then it’s time to be done. In recent months, I’ve realized that there is a lot more in life that I’d like to accomplish off the court,’ she wrote in her deeply personal caption at the time.

‘Getting married to David was one of those goals and starting a family with him while continuing to travel the world and helping raise awareness about rheumatoid arthritis (project upcoming) are all passions of mine moving forward.’

Congratulations to the parents-to-be on their exciting baby news!