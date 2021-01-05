The Hills star Whitney Port announces second devastating miscarriage

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Reality star Whitney Port revealed she’s suffered another tragic miscarriage in a poignant statement.

Whitney Port, best known for starring in reality show The Hills, took to Instagram to announce the sad news.

In her heartfelt statement she opened up about her tragic loss. This comes less than two years after Whitney reportedly disclosed that she’d suffered another miscarriage.

Posting to her huge following, the star shared a boomerang video of palm trees against a bright blue sky.

In her poignant message, she wrote:, ‘Hey, Everyone. This is not an easy one. We decided to start vlogging for our YouTube channel a couple months ago to share two stories: Renovating a new house and a new pregnancy journey. Sadly, I lost the pregnancy.’

Whitney explained that she and her husband Tim Rosenman ‘weren’t sure if [they] still wanted to put this out there’. She added, ‘I wasn’t sure I wanted to relive the pain’.

Speaking of both of her sad losses, Whitney revealed her feelings about each. She stated, ‘Last time, I don’t think I was ready to have another child, and I had different feelings about the miscarriage. This time, I really connected. I was actually excited and enjoying the pregnancy. I envisioned it all.’

Whitney added, ‘I’m sad but I’m ok and we will try again’.

The star also shared how she has ‘so much sadness’ in her heart for ‘anyone that has to go through this or has gone through this’.

How has Whitney Port shared her pregnancy journey?

Former The Hills star Whitney also referenced her vlogging in her message. She had been making YouTube videos, to share her pregnancy journey, as well as their house renovations. In her heartfelt statement, Whitney revealed that ‘We ended up putting the footage into 5 mini episodes and plan to post one a day’.

The first of these videos, entitled Everybody Loves Vlogging #1 was posted to YouTube on 4 January 2021. At the beginning of the video a message appears informing viewers about their pregnancy loss and stating that ‘After a lot of consideration, we decided to still make the videos’.

In her Instagram message, Whitney stated, ‘I know though that our community will share, band together and support- cause you always do’.

She and her husband Tim are already parents to their young son, Sonny.

Our thoughts are with them and their family at this difficult time.