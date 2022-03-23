We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

There’s a new ITV drama that’s not even hit screens yet and it’s already got fans wanting to know more – it’s called The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe and fans already want to know what happened to John and Anne Darwin?

This time it follows the true story of a couple who faked a death to escape their debt – but focuses on Anne’s role, her lies, and a new theme of forgiveness. Played by Bafta-winner Monica Dolan, Anne’s inner monologue narrates the story while Eddie Marsan plays narcissistic John.

None of the Darwin family were involved in making the The Thief His Wife and The Canoe, though the script was based on court documents, police interviews, TV appearances and newspaper stories. But we look at what happened to the married couple in real-life…

The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe: What happened to John and Anne Darwin?

John and Anne Darwin were both convicted of fraud on 23rd July 2008 – John was arrested and charged with fraud and they were each sentenced to more than six years in prison – John got six years and three months after admitting eight deception charges, while Anne was sentenced to six-and-a-half years for fraud and money-laundering.

For anyone not familiar with the real-life news story, Anne helped her husband to fraudulently collect his life insurance and pensions of £250,000 after helping him fake his own death at sea when the remains of his canoe were found on a beach in Seaton Carew, near Hartlepool, Teesside, in March 2002.

A body was never found but at the time search and rescue presumed he was dead and the couple managed to trick insurers, police and even their two sons into believing their father was dead.

But John was alive and was living next door, without anyone – except his wife – knowing.

The fraudulent death also allowed the couple to pay off their £130,000 mortgage.

How did John Darwin get caught?

John Darwin got caught in 2007 because the couple had been photographed together in Panama a year earlier, where they planned to live. John lived under the alias ‘John Jones.’ However, changes to Panama’s visa laws meant that his identity had to be verified by UK police.

John knew his new identity would not pass this level of scrutiny, so the former teacher and prison officer then suddenly reappeared at a London police station in 2008, claiming he had lost his memory for the last five years.

Anne Darwin was detained on her way back from Panama, where she was tracked down after her husband walked into a London police station, claiming to remember nothing since he disappeared five years ago following an apparent canoeing accident.

At the time his wife Anne confessed to knowing her husband was alive and that he had been secretly living in their house and the house next door, which allowed him to receive the insurance money illegally for his own personal gain.

They were later found guilty, with John and Anne being jailed in 2008.

Where is Anne Darwin and where does she live?

Anne Darwin was released from prison in March 2011 and now lives in York and has reconciled with her sons Mark and Anthony.

Anne and John divorced soon after they were both freed – despite John telling her that rekindle their marriage upon release from jail. John later admitted he desired to be with a younger partner and the two ended their marriage after 38 years together.

Prior to her release, Anne appealed against her sentence but her case was turned down by the Court of Appeal in March 2009. So she served the full sentence and following her release from prison the Crown Prosecution Service announced that £500k in life insurance and pension payouts received by Anne had been recovered.

Where is John Darwin now?

John Darwin is said to be now settled in the Philippines with his 47-year-old wife. The conman, 70, and bride Mercy May recently moved out of crowded capital Manila to a property around 30 minutes away, according to The Mirror.

It’s understood that John and Mercy May married in 2015 after an online romance but could not settle in the UK due to immigration issues.

The newspaper reports that his new wife, is a mum-of-three and sub-lets her clothing stall in the city’s market and runs another retail venture, meanwhile John is thought to still receive a UK state pension of around £134 a week and it is believed they let the property next door to their new home.

Mercy May told the publication, “I have a new business. I’ve had it for three years now. Boom. Making money.”

The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe is a drama to be aired on ITV in April.