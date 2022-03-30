The Wanted star Tom Parker dies aged 33 after brain tumour battle

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Wanted star Tom Parker has died aged 33.

The British pop star was diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour back in October 2020 and it was confirmed today that he has passed away.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm Tom passed away peacefully earlier today with all of his family by his side. Our hearts are broken, Tom was the centre of our world and we can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence,” a statement shared by Tom’s wife Kelsey said.

“We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all unite to ensure Tom’s light continues to shine for his beautiful children. Thank you to everyone who has supported in his care throughout, he fought until the very end. I’m forever proud of you ❤️💫✨❤️,” Kelsey added in the Instagram post, alongside a black and white photograph of Tom and another of the pair of them with their two young children, Aurelia and Bhodi.

Video of the Week

Tom was diagnosed with a grade 4 glioblastoma, a brain tumour which typically sees those diagnosed face a life expectancy of anything between three to 18 months, in October 2020 and later told fans that the tumour was “under control” in November 2021.

The singer, who rose to fame in boy band The Wanted, even performed with his bandmates, Max George, Nathan Sykes, Jay McGuiness and Siva Kaneswaran, just days ago as he joined them to appear on the final night of their tour.

Tributes flooded in from Tom’s fans when the news was shared by Kelsey, with devastated supporters taking to social media to share their heartbreak and special memories of the star.

“Absolutely heartbroken to hear about the passing of Tom Parker, my thoughts and prayers are with Kelsey, their two beautiful children, their families and friends. He is one in a million and fought a battle he never should of had to, Rest easy Tom,” one wrote.

“Rest in paradise Tom Parker my heart is broken,” another added.

“RIP Tom Parker 33 is no age, really puts things into perspective. What an inspiration right to the end,” a third continued.