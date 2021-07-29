We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The X Factor has been axed after 17 years as ITV confirms it has 'no plans' to bring back Simon Cowell's singing show anytime soon.

The X Factor has been axed by ITV after 17 years as the broadcaster confirms it has ‘no plans’ to bring back the annual singing contest.

Simon Cowell is the mastermind behind the show but after taking the decision to rest it for a couple of years from 2018 – with just a celebrity version of X Factor in 2020 – but it’s now unlikely that the show will return anytime soon.

News that ITV The X Factor has been axed comes after Britain’s Got talent had to be cancelled this year following the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

ITV confirmed in a statement, ‘There are no current plans for the next series of The X Factor at this stage.’

And a source added that while the show might not be gone forever, it won’t be returning for at least five years.

They said, “Globally, it is still a phenomenon and rakes in millions every year. But in the UK, there is no question it has become slightly stale.

“Simon remains at the top of his game and knows how to make a hit. He owns the rights to the show, and it’s his call — not ITV’s — whether or not he drops it.

“Clearly the last thing he wants is for X Factor to fizzle out with a whimper and become a bit of a joke — especially in contrast to the show in its pomp.

“It is still on the back-burner and there’s the option to return it in 2023, with auditions next summer, but a lot will ride on his new format Walk The Line.”

And fans of the ITV show are pleased, one wrote, ‘It was good originally in the day. Good decision.’ Another put, ‘Best thing really!! It lost its X factor!!’ and a third added, ‘That is a fair point – but… I’ll still miss it!’

In the show’s 17 year history, Simon Cowell has helped youngsters reach fame following their time on the show – including Little Mix, One Direction, James Arthur, Olly Murs to name but a few.

Simon Cowell had to undergo a back operation last year after falling off his electric bike.

In recent months Simon Cowell has been in talks with Netflix as he looks at ways to support his family in lockdown and he previously starred in the new Scooby Doo movie with his son Eric.

And most recently, Walk The Line is Simon’s new business and it was announced recently by ITV. It’s a talent show and game show combined – it will see musical acts – including soloists, duos, bands and choirs compete for a chance to win a ‘life-changing’ cash prize by performing for the panel.

If you miss seeing Simon in action you can watch some of the Judge’s best bits from The X Factor below…

It is not yet known who Simon will have on the judging panel of his new show Walk the Line but it is expected to be nailbiting and entertaining.

During the six-part series, musical acts take to the stage to perform. And it’s the top two performers of the evening then face a nail-biting decision in their bid to be crowned champion — they either ‘cash out’ with a tempting cash prize, or walk the line and play on. Should they stay in and top the leaderboard, they will then progress to the next show, facing a different cast of performers. The longer the performers can stay in the contest, the bigger the prize pot.