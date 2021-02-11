We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This Morning has confirmed that Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford will be returning to the show next week.

The presenting duo will be returning to the This Morning sofa on Monday following their departure from the show in December.

The couple were removed from their Friday slot on the ITV chat show after 16 years and replaced by brand new hosting pair Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary.

Ruth 60, and Eamon 61 will be returning on the 15th of February to present This Morning for a week while Holly Willoughby, Philip Schofield, Alison Hammond, and Dermot O’Leary have a half-term break.

The news was announced in a trailer during the Wednesday show, it featured a montage of the pair hosting with a voiceover confirming their return.

Delighted viewers took to Twitter to express their excitement, with one penning, ‘Can’t wait to see Ruth and Eamonn next week, have really missed them. True professionals always.’

Another said, ‘Oh wow!!! Ruth and Eamonn are back next week! Thank God for normality and real people. I’m not into bouts of loud laughter… I want our lovely Ruth and Eamonn. Just a lovely way to spend the morning… they’re like family! Can’t wait to see you x’

Eamonn and Ruth presented their last show on Friday 18th of December and their departure from the show sparked some controversy among loyal This Morning viewers who were gutted to see them go.

After their last show former Sky News anchor Eamonn took to social media to thank supporters for their outpour of love but urged them to stop.

“Ruth and I have been overwhelmed by the amount of messages.

“Could I just genuinely say, thank you, we do feel the love. But stop it, stop it now! Thank you. Get on with your lives, we certainly intend to get on with ours.”

‘We hope you make Alison and Dermot as welcome as you’ve made us over the years. Have a Ball you two,’ Eamonn wrote in another post, congratulating the new hosts.