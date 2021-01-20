We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Tiffany Trump announced her engagement to boyfriend Michael Boulos on social media today.

The 27-year-old lawyer, who is Donald Trump‘s youngest daughter, confirmed that Michael popped the question in the White House.

Sharing the news in the final hours of her father’s presidency, Tiffany posted a photo of her and Michael for the eyes of her 1.3 million followers.

Reminiscing on her time spent in the White House ahead of president-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration today, Tiffany penned, ‘It has been an honor to celebrate many milestones, historic occasions and create memories with my family here at the White House, none more special than my engagement to my amazing fiancé Michael! Feeling blessed and excited for the next chapter! ❤️‘

Meanwhile, Michael shared the same photo on his Instagram account, writing, ‘Got engaged to the love of my life! Looking forward to our next chapter together 💍❤️.’

The Trump family made sure to publicly display their love in light of the news, with Tiffany’s sister Ivanka Trump commenting, ‘Love you Michael! ♥️‘ and ‘So happy for you and Michael! Love you Tiff! ♥️.’

Tiffany and Ivanka are just two of Donald Trump’s five children. He shares Donald Jr, 43, Ivanka, 39, and Eric, 37, with first wife Ivana.

Trump then went on to have Tiffany with second wife Marla Maples and also shares 14-year-old son Baron with his now wife Melania.

Tiffany’s engagement comes two years after she and Michael made their romance public, posting a photo of the couple posing in front of the Christmas tree in the White House’s Red Room.

It’s been reported that the pair met at Lindsey Lohan’s beach club on the Greek island of Mykonos.