TV legend Trisha Goddard is planning her fourth wedding after her mystery boyfriend proposed during a hike over the holidays.

Trisha shared a snap of her stunning new ring, which features a big cushion-cut sapphire framed by diamonds, on TikTok.

In the video, she can be seen beaming from ear to ear and jokingly flaunting the bling on her ring finger.

The presenter confessed she was shocked when her secret boyfriend, who she has known for four years and living in Connecticut with since March of last year, popped the question.

The former chat show host explained, “So mid-hike, I thought #boo was breaking out the usual snack of almonds or mandarins or bottles of water…

“Ummm… Man broke out #jewelz, It g’wan be Mrs @boo well soon… Been together 4 years… He makes me laugh, looks after me, is a kid with me…”

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CYPtt2BhBKb/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Trisha continued, shutting down rumours that she is expecting, “I’m so frickin’ HAPPY with him, learned about de bomp-bomp with him…And before you ask, no…. I’m not pregnant!

“When you 64 you more scared of your kids than what your Mammy and Pappy g’wan say!”

Trisha revealed that this is the first time she hasn’t had to buy her own ring, explaining, “For the first time in my life, I’ve met someone who looks after me instead of vice versa.”

Trisha has been married three times before, the first to Australian politician Robert Nestdale in 1985.

After learning that her first husband died of AIDS, Trisha bravely shared her fears of passing HIV on to her daughter Billie when she was born, amid concerns that she had contracted the virus.

Mark Greive, an Australian television producer, was her second husband from 1993 to 1996, and they had two daughters together, Billie and Madison.

From 1998 to 2017, she was married to psychotherapist Peter Gianfrancesco for nearly 20 years.