Fans of thriller dramas will be wondering when does Angela Black start on ITV?

It’s about time we all had another ITV thriller to get stuck into and there’s one that’s just around the corner that is sure to have you sitting on the edge of your seats in the run-up to Halloween season.

Written by Baptiste’s Harry and Jack Williams, Angela Black is based on a woman named Angela, who seems to live a perfect life but is actually suffering abuse from her controlling husband Oliver behind closed doors.

But it’s not until private investigator Ed confronts her with Olivier’s deepest secrets that she decides it’s time to deal with the monster in her home once and for all. But if you’re keen to watch it you’ll be wondering when does Angela Black start on ITV? Here is everything you need to know…

When does Angela Black start on ITV?

New thriller Angela Black stars on Sunday 10th October on ITV.

The six-part series will air every Sunday up until the final on the 14th of November but fear not if you miss an episode you can always catch up with the ones you’ve missed on the ITV hub.

Angela Black ITV drama cast

Angela Black ITV drama stars Joanne Froggatt as the leading lady Angela. The Downton Abbey star, who split from her husband James Cannon last year, returns to screens for this thriller that is predicted to be as equally gripping as Joanne’s previous drama Liar in which she starred alongside Katherine Kelly.

Speaking about her new role as Anglea Black, which was filmed back in 2020, she said, “I am honoured to be working with Two Brothers Pictures again and this important and timely story from the brilliant Harry and Jack Williams is like nothing I’ve read before.

“Angela is a complex and intriguing character and I hope audiences will be immediately drawn into her gripping, and sometimes heart-breaking journey, just as I was.”

Joanne shares a promotional tweet for the show with her Twitter followers, she captioned it, ‘I can not wait for you to see this on Sunday on @ITV.’

Joanne stars opposite The Flight Attendant star Michiel Huisman who plays controlling husband Olivier, and The Hatton Garden Job’s Samuel Adewunmi, who plays the role of private investigator Ed.

Speaking about playing the bad guy, Michiel Huisman, who has starred on Game of Thrones, said, “My character Olivier is a very successful real-estate developer and he’s someone who is very busy with his appearances. It’s very important to him how people perceive him and he wants to, you know, he wants to come across as the perfect husband and the doting father and so, the reality is that there is a very dark side to his character as well which he desperately tries to hide. I would describe Olivier’s behavior as extremely manipulative.”

Behind the closed doors of a beautiful house, a handsome, hard-working husband and two wonderful sons, Angela spends her days volunteering at a dogs’ home. But beneath her idyllic life lies a much darker story – in which as a victim of domestic abuse for years, Angela cannot see a way out of her tormented marriage.

But with the help of a private investigator, can Angela get back her life and free herself from suffering?

Tune in to Angela Black, which airs on Sunday 10th October at 9pm to find out.