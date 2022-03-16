We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Fans were given a first look at the TV adaptation of Everything I know About Love by Dolly Alderton yesterday leaving them desperate to know about the release date, where it’s set and the cast.

Inspired by Dolly Alderton’s own wildly funny, occasionally heart-breaking, internationally bestselling memoir of the same name, Everything I Know About Love will give an unflinching account of surviving your 20s.

If you loved This is Going to Hurt or The Girl Before then you’ll like this seven-part BBC One series, created and adapted by Dolly Alderton and directed by China Moo-Young.

When is Everything I Know About Love coming out?

Everything I know About Love has not yet been given an official release date but it’s coming soon to BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Dolly teased the new series with a sneak peek, telling her Twitter followers, “Here’s a first look at my upcoming TV show Everything I Know About Love – a romantic comedy drama about female friendship. It’s got my whole entire heart in it and I cannot wait for you to meet these four girls.”

Dolly Alderton says: “I am beyond thrilled with every actor we have on board for Everything I Know About Love. Aisha Bywaters has helped us find our dream cast and we are so excited to see them inhabit the world of the show and bring its stories and relationships to life.”

China Moo-Young, Director added, “We have a sublime cast for Everything I Know About Love and I’m so excited to see them bring all the heart and humour of Dolly’s scripts to life on screen.”

Where is Everything I know About Love set?

Everything I know About Love is set in a 2012 London house-share with flashbacks to suburban adolescence in the early noughties, with filming having taken place in Manchester and London.

The series is an unflinching deep dive into bad dates, heartaches and humiliations and begs the question: can platonic love survive romantic love as we grow up?

Who is in the cast of Everything I Know About Love?

Everything I know About Love features two childhood best friends Maggie played by Emma Appleton (Pistol, The Witcher, Traitors) and Birdy played by Bel Powley (The Morning Show, Informer, Diary Of A Teenage Girl). Joining besties Maggie and Birdy, are Marli Siu (Alex Rider) playing Nell, Jordan Peters (Pirates, Gangs Of London) playing Neil and making their on-screen TV debuts are Aliyah Odoffin playing Amara, Connor Finch playing Street; and Ryan Bown in his breakout role as Nathan.

Is Dolly Alderton married?

Dolly Alderton is not married. She had a long-term relationship in her early 20s but has been single since then. In 2020 she admitted, “I’m a great romantic, so I’m very open to it in my future, but it’s not something that’s occupying the top of my list at the moment. I would love to have a family and be in a long-term relationship, but what I want even more is to write novels and make a career out of my writing for the rest of my life. The rest of it, you just have to be hopeful and open-minded and see what happens.”

However, all is not lost as she’s used her dating dilemmas to her advantage as the half-Canadian British journalist, author and podcaster won a 2018 National Book Award for her memoir Everything I Know About Love. And the memoir is currently being adapted into a BBC television series.

At the time of the series announcement, Dolly wrote, “A TV adaptation of my first book Everything I Know About Love is being made by @workingtitlefilms for The BBC. The story is a romantic comedy about two best friends, written by me and directed by the phenomenally clever @chinamooyoung. I’ve been working with Working Title on the project for nearly four years and I am so grateful that this story has grown and developed in such safe hands.

“BBC drama has made extraordinary TV over the last year and it is an honour to be on their slate of upcoming shows. And before every boy I dated a decade ago messages me today to breezily ask how I am, it’s semi-fictionalised, so don’t panic fellas.”

Everything I Know About Love is coming soon to BBC One and BBC iPlayer.