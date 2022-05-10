Where are the Ozarks – and where is the Netflix series filmed?

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Thrilling drama Ozark has got Netflix viewers hooked on its gripping storyline as season 4 follows the Byrde family’s journey from their normal life to their dangerous criminal enterprise in the Ozarks, but many fans are asking where are the Ozarks?

Set in the present day, in the Ozarks, a family leaves behind their life as they knew it in Chicago for this new venture but as the series explores “capitalism, family dynamics, and survival through the eyes of (anything but) ordinary Americans”, you might be keen to visit some of the locations that feature in the shows.

Where are the Ozarks?

The Ozarks are also referred to as the Ozark Mountains or Ozark plateau and they extend across five states: Missouri, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Kansas, and Illinois. The majority of the region falls in Southern Missouri and Northern Arkansas.

The group of mountains spans the US states listed above and there are two main mountain ranges that include the Boston Mountains of Arkansas which boasts the highest point of the Ozarks known as Buffalo Lookout and the St Francois Mountains in Missouri.

The name for the area Ozarks comes from the French Aux Arcs. The name means “with bows” and was given by an early French explorer to the Bow Indians (Quapaw) who were native to the area that later became Arkansas.

It is famous for its abundance of sparkling springs, waterfalls, lakes, caves, caverns, and sinks (also known as karstic landforms). In addition, there are many manmade landmarks, such as the Lake of the Ozarks.

The Ozarks has been described as a great place to live because “it’s a place that has everything you need”. The region has a plentiful and growing job market, great schools, world-class health care, and all the entertainment and cultural options of a big city without the stress.

Where is the Ozark’s Netflix series filmed?

The Ozarks Netflix series is filmed in Atlanta, Georgia around the Lake Allatoona and Lake Lanier area, according to Decider.

While some exterior shots of the actual Ozarks are used on the show to highlight the Byrde family travelling through Missouri, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Kansas, and Illinois, but the Netflix show Ozark is mostly filmed in the Atlanta, Georgia area.

In the series, the family would have travelled 525 miles from Chicago to Ozark and it takes approximately 8h 44m to drive there.

Season 4 of the Ozarks was released in two parts – with the first part released in the UK earlier this year and the final seven episodes have just been released to complete series that stars Emmy Award-winning actor Jason Bateman.

Previous series episodes have reportedly been filmed in Gwinnett County, Lawrenceville, Duluth, Canton, Peachtree, and Norcross, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Meanwhile, the scenes set in Chicago, Ill. – specifically in Naperville – were primarily filmed in the real city with the Season 1 Chicago scenes being shot near State and Lake Street.

And if you’re wondering why the majority of filming was in Georgia, well that’s because of tax incentives. Decider reports that in 2018, Georgia offered a 20% incentive for entertainment productions that cost more than half a million.

You can stream the Ozarks on Netflix now.

