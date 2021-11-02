We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Where is Love Your Weekend filmed and when is it on? Here’s all you need to know about Alan Titchmarsh’s third series of the show.

The popular show, which is currently in its third series, is available to watch as a full series [1-3] on ITV hub, with 10 episodes in each series, for anyone who’s missed the previous episodes.

Where is Love Your Weekend filmed?

Love Your Weekend is filmed in the heart of Hampshire. Situated in Botley, Hampshire, the farm offers visitors a lot to see, including animal fields, an Anderson shelter, donkey shelter, and hen house!

It features legendary horticulturist, presenter and author, Alan Titchmarsh, as he celebrates a variety of things from the British countryside, art, and crafts to manufacturing and produce.

From 10am to 12 noon on Sundays, Alan is joined by guests and holds various segments that both inform and entertain the viewer.

Alan also films Spring into Summer at the farm which airs earlier in the year.

The gardener previously revealed, “We live in Hampshire, but my wife and I spend about a third of our time on the Isle of Wight. We live on the coast in Cowes when we are there, and there are various bays, harbours and creeks all around the island that are wonderful to explore.”

What time is Love Your Weekend on?

Love Your Weekend airs on Sundays at 10am on ITV.

The show’s opening title credits showcase the beautiful countryside, with the music composed by Paul Farrer.

How rich is Alan Titchmarsh?

Alan is reportedly worth a whopping £7.1 million.

Despite being a gardening expert, Alan once had a very costly gardening mishap that he kept secret from his wife.

During a winter cold snap, two of the couple’s terracotta pots – which had been imported from Italy – split down the middle, causing the yews inside to become exposed.

He told Country Life, ‘It was clearly beyond repair.

‘A replacement will cost… if it’s all the same to you, I would rather not write down the precise sum lest my wife catches sight of it.’