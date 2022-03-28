Why did Will Smith slap Chris Rock? THAT Oscars 2022 moment explained

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This year’s Oscars ceremony has been overshadowed by a controversial incident that saw actor Will Smith slap host Chris Rock. Here’s everything to know about the altercation.

It’s one of the most watched and celebrated evenings of the year, when Hollywood’s finest descend the red carpet and later take to their seats to learn who has impressed the Academy in this year’s film offerings. Considered one of the most prestigious awards in the entertainment industry, many A-list actors hope to one day secure a nomination in their screen career. Though it’s only a lucky few who walk away with the golden Oscar trophy.

Actor Will Smith was one such lucky nominatee at the Oscars 2022, up for his role in King Richard released late last year. But whilst the Fresh Prince of Bel Air star did scoop the award, it was a violent moment with Oscars host Chris Rock that has been the focus of social media scrutiny.

Why did Will Smith slap Chris Rock?

Actor Will Smith took to the stage and slapped Chris Rock because of a joke he made about Will’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith. It appears that the Men in Black star was not impressed with the comedian’s remark that Jada’s shaved haircut was reminiscent of famous film character G.I Jane. Jada has been openly suffering with the hair loss condition Alopecia since 2018.

“Jada, GI Jane 2, I can’t wait to see it,” said Rock in a skit to the Oscars audience seated in the Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles. 50-year-old Jada seemed visibly annoyed, rolling her eyes at the comment. But it was husband Will Smith who decided to take action, arising from his seat and storming the stage, where he proceeded to slap Chris Rock around the face.

A noticeably shocked Chris tried to brush off the encounter. Rubbing his cheek, he said: “Wow, Will Smith just smacked the s**t out of me.” Will then returned to his front row seat and shouted “Keep my wife’s name out of your f***ing mouth”.

Did Will Smith apologise to Chris Rock?

Will Smith received the Oscar for Best Actor in this year’s ceremony and took to the stage to make his acceptance speech 15 minutes after the altercation with Chris Rock. During the speech he apologised to the Academy and other actors nominated, but failed to mention Chris or issue an apology to him.

Looking visibly tearful, he shared: “I want to apologise to the Academy, I want to apologise to all my fellow nominees. This is a beautiful moment.”

The 53-year-old won for the award for his portrayal of Richard Williams, in the film King Richard. It tells the tale of Serena and Venus Williams and the tennis stars’ upbringing.

“Richard Williams was a fierce defender of his family,” Smith said in his speech. “In this time in my life, in this moment I am overwhelmed by what God is calling on me to do.” He added that “Love makes you do crazy things,” seemingly in reference to his behaviour and offering an explanation as to why he slapped Chris Rock.

Will also mentioned a remark that fellow actor Denzel Washington shared with him during the break between the incident and Will receiving the award. He relayed: “Be careful at your highest moment… that’s when the devil comes for you.”

What was the Academy’s response to Will Smith’s behaviour?

The Academy released a statement shortly after the Will Smith and Chris Rock incident occurred. Whilst they did not mention the actor in their response, they shared that they do not “condone violence of any form”.

The full tweet read: “The Academy does not condone violence of any form.Tonight we are delighted to celebrate our 94th Academy Awards winners, who deserve this moment of recognition from their peers and movie lovers around the world.”

The Academy has come under fire from some for not doing more in light of the on-screen assault.

“You watched and broadcast a live assault to millions of people around the world, then awarded a man who committed said assault immediately afterwards without removing him from the building or having him arrested for the crime,” one Twitter user replied. “That’s the definition of condoning the violence.”

American comedian Rosie O’Connell also directly responded to The Academy’s tweet. “Then why did you do NOTHING ?,” she wrote.

Following the broadcast, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) shared that Chris Rock has decided to not press charges against Will Smith.

“LAPD investigative entities are aware of an incident between two individuals during the Academy Awards program,” said the LAPD in a statement to Variety. “The incident involved one individual slapping another. The individual involved has declined to file a police report. If the involved party desires a police report at a later date, LAPD will be available to complete an investigative report.”

How long have Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith been married?

Will and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith have been married for 24 years. The two first met in 1994 when Jada auditioned to be Will’s on-screen girlfriend on the set of the Fresh Prince of Bel Air.

Will was married to first wife Sheree Zampino at the time, though the two officially divorced in 1995. Jada and Will started dating shortly after this, going on to tie the knot in November 1997.

Despite their legal wedded status, Will revealed that the two no longer say they are married. In fact, Will and Jada don’t celebrate their wedding anniversary either. The couple instead prefer to refer to each other as ‘life partners’. “Where you realise you are literally with somebody for the rest of your life,” Will clarified.

The Hollywood couple have two children together – son Jayden and daughter Willow. Whilst Will has another son Trey from his previous marriage to Sheree.

The two have stuck by each other despite cheating allegations and a brief split which the pair both opened up on during an episode of Jada’s chat show Red Table Talk.

