Zoe Kravitz ‘files for divorce’ from husband Karl Glusman

Actor Zoe Kravitz has reportedly filed for divorce from her husband Karl Glusman, following 18 months of marriage.

The 32-year-old daughter of rock star Lenny Kravitz tied the knot with fellow actor Glusman in a romantic ceremony in June 2019. They were first linked back in 2016. Now after so many years spent together, it’s thought that their marriage is over.

PEOPLE magazine has claimed that a rep for Kravitz confirmed the split exclusively to them. They report that the actor had filed for divorce from Glusman in December.

This sad news comes just months after Zoe Kravitz posted an adorable one-year anniversary picture on her Instagram account.

Sharing a beautiful black-and-white photo from their wedding, she captioned it simply ‘one year’.

Glusman also celebrated the couple’s first year of marriage with an emotional post. He reportedly wrote a heartfelt caption, calling his wife his ‘best friend’ and adding ‘I love you. More than anything’.

When did Zoe Kravitz get married?

Zoe and Karl got married at the home of her father in Paris on 29 June, 2019. The special day was attended by Zoe’s parents Lenny Kravitz and mother Lisa Bonnet, as well as her stepfather, Game of Thrones star Jason Mamoa and their children.

And that’s not all Denzel Washington, Chris Pine, Ashley Benson, Donald Glover and Eddie Redmayne are just some of the stars believed to have been in attendance.

Prior to their fairytale wedding, Big Little Lies actor Zoe reportedly revealed to British Vogue that she had not been actively looking for a ‘serious’ relationship when she met Karl.

She supposedly spoke about meeting him, saying: “My friend knew that I wanted to meet someone – not even to get serious… and he brought Karl”. She added, “I instantly felt something”.

Speaking about meeting Karl via a mutual acquaintance, she also revealed: “I love that it wasn’t on an app and that it wasn’t on a movie set”.

What has Zoe Kravitz said about filing for divorce?

Zoe Kravitz hasn’t spoken about filing for divorce, however some fans have wondered if she might have indicated some of her feelings on Instagram. The star is thought to have recently shared a meme to her Instagram Story.

Video of the Week

This allegedly shows a drag queen throwing a bag of rubbish into a bin, with the queen labelled, “me,” while the bin bag is labelled, “People places and things that no longer serve my greatest and highest good.”

Following on from this, some have speculated that this cryptic meme could have been aimed at her estranged husband. Though this has not been confirmed by Zoe and she and Karl have both yet to speak out officially on their divorce.

We wish them both the best at this difficult time.