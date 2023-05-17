Everything we know about the Bird Box spin-off

A spin-off to the Netflix original film Bird Box will soon be coming to the streaming service - here's everything we know about the second Bird Box film.

Bird Box may have been terrifying, following Sandra Bullock and Sarah Paulson as they navigated a post-apocalyptic world in blind folds to avoid the horrors of the new planet, but viewers were sucked in and revelled in the nightmares brought on by the thriller.

The success of the first film has now brought around a second Bird Box film, titled Bird Box Barcelona, that's set to hit Netflix later this year. And while it may not exactly be a sequel, the spin-off film sounds like it will bring just as much sinister action into our living rooms at the original Bird Box. From its release date to its plot, here's everything we know about Bird Box Barcelona.

(Image credit: NETFLIX/MOVIESTORE COLLECTION LTD/Alamy Stock Photo)

When will Bird Box 2 be released?

The second Bird Box film, Bird Box Barcelona, will be released on Netflix on Friday 14 July 2023. The movie will be released directly onto Netflix, with no cinema release preempting it.

Filming for the spin-off began back at the beginning of 2022, with the production process taking a significantly long time. Considering Bird Box was Netflix's biggest and most successful movie release of 2018, the cast and crew were likely feeling the pressure during production and made sure to do everything in their power to make the second film just as thrilling as the first.

(Image credit: Netflix/Moviestore Collection Ltd/Alamy Stock Photo)

What is the plot of Bird Box 2?

Bird Box Barcelona will not follow on from the events of the first movie, as many sequels and spin-offs do, but will instead tell and follow the story of an entirely new group of characters trying to survive the same situation we saw Sandra Bullock experiencing in the first Bird Box film.

Specifically, the spin-off will follow a father and daughter duo, Sebastian and Anna, who team up with a group of fellow survivors in their search for safety. But, as we already know, the search will not be a simple one. Facing sinister threats, deadly monsters and all-out chaos, the film is sure to be action-packed.

(Image credit: Netflix/LANDMARK MEDIA/Alamy Stock Photo)

Will there be a sequel to Sandra Bullock's Bird Box?

As we've already established, Bird Box Barcelona is a spin-off, not a sequel. But there is hope for a direct sequel to Sandra Bullock's Bird Box as the writer of the book which inspired the Bird Box film, which is also called Bird Box, has written a sequel called Malorie.

Author Josh Malerman revealed, "The Bird Box world is Malorie's story, and I wanted to know more about her. I wanted to get to know her even better. At the end of the movie, I turned to my girl Allison and said, 'I want to know what happens next!' And she's like, 'Well, you know, you could make that happen', so it really was this warm feeling."

Malorie hit shelves in 2020 and while no sequel has yet been announced by Netflix, we can't help but hope that if Bird Box Barcelona is as big of a success as its predecessor that we'll be getting another instalment very soon.