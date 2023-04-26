First-look of Disney's The Little Mermaid Ariel and Eric's relationship in the upcoming live-action movie

Fans have been given the first-look of Disney The Little Mermaid's Ariel and Eric's relationship in the upcoming live-action movie.

The movie theatre spectacular is set to hit screens in the UK and US on 26th May 2023 and while fans have already started wondering who plays Ursula in the new Little Mermaid? (opens in new tab) they have been treated to a glimpse of the leading couple in action.

Jonah Hauer-King's Prince Eric and Halle Bailey's Ariel have been pictured together as a series of movie stills are released ahead of the movie coming out.

Plus new character, Queen Selina, played by Harry Potter (opens in new tab) and the Cursed Child star Noma Dumezweni, makes her debut ad Prince Erics mom.

Speaking of the lovebirds, Noma Dumezweni, said, "It's this sense of the babies being two outsiders of their origin story and then finding each other... There's that sense of, 'We recognize each other when we know what each other's been through."

(Image credit: Disney)

The series of images show the couple in various scenes from a raging storm to, laying washed up on the beach to Ariel having lost her mermaid tail from a time when she has made her transition from sea to land.

The stills give fans an added insight into their relationship following on from the official trailer in which fans got to see the couple's chemistry with Bailey humming the iconic ‘Part of Your World.'

And that's not all, as part of a new Disney toy line, fans will be able to get their dose of mermaid magic with Mattel’s carefully crafted products inspired by the characters from the film, including Halle Bailey’s portrayal of Ariel (opens in new tab), featuring her signature mermaid tail, as well as products inspired by character’s Ursula (opens in new tab), King Triton and Prince Eric, and Ariel’s six sisters (opens in new tab).

Fans will be able to replay their favorite moments from the film with new playsets inspired by Ariel’s Grotto (opens in new tab) or sing along to Part of Your World with the new Sing & Dream Ariel Doll (opens in new tab) by Mattel.

(Image credit: Disney)

The brand-new collection inspired by the all-new film contains everything for fans young and old, with magical dress-up costumes (opens in new tab) from Disguise, new Little Mermaid LEGO brick sets (opens in new tab) (available from May 2023), Funko Pop! (opens in new tab) new finds from shopDisney (opens in new tab), and more.

A post shared by The Little Mermaid (@disneylittlemermaid) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Disney's Little Mermaid Live Action Movie is out 26th May 2023.