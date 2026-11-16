Giovanna Fletcher | [‘We all beat ourselves up’]

In a rare interview, Giovanna Fletcher lifted the lid on family life, mum guilt and her relationship with McFly frontman husband Tom. The couple share Buzz, 12, Buddy, 10, and Max, eight, and both have hugely successful careers. ‘I enjoy all the things I do, but it is a juggle,’ the podcaster, 41, confessed. However, recently she’s discovered the importance of ‘saying no’ to things she thinks will ‘tip me over the edge.’

‘As a woman, you're not used to saying no when someone asks you to do something… Now I'm at ease with saying, “No, this isn't going to serve me… What is it going to cost my family by doing this, in terms of time and emotion?”’ She did, however add that there are some aspects of motherhood she struggles with, even now. ‘We all beat ourselves up continuously as parents, we always think we're getting it wrong. There's so much guilt, there's so much pressure, there's so much judgment.’

As if being a busy working mum-of-three wasn’t enough, the Fletcher household is also home to a menagerie of animals. Giovanna told fans, ‘We have a dog, ten chickens, nine ducks, a tortoise and a bearded dragon!’ She added, I don't do things by halves. If I'm in, I'm all in, so I have to learn to rein it in.’

Giovanna Fletcher with husband Tom, their three sons and a cast member at a performance of There's A Monster In Your Show in 2024 (Image credit: Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Marriage secret

While life is a juggling act, her relationship remains as strong as ever. Next year she and Tom, also 41, celebrate 15 years of marriage. But they’ve been together for 23 years, having met while studying at the Sylvia Young Theatre School. So, what’s their secret? ‘We make each other laugh, which is really important for us,' she says. 'We like being at home, that’s where we thrive and where we feel connected. I don't need glitz and glamour. I would rather sit around a table with him, eat good food and laugh.'