Hailey Bieber shares heartbreaking confession over what's stopping her from having kids - despite wanting them 'so badly'

Hailey Bieber has made a heart breaking confession over what's stopping her from having kids with husband Justin Bieber - despite wanting them 'so badly'.

While most young couples worry about the cost of raising a child, the 26-year-old model is torn over whether or not to get pregnant due to them being famous parents.

Hailey was thrown into the spotlight as a child with her actor father Stephen Baldwin and Justin came to fame as a child star too. But the fears of her future children being harassed is holding her back from starting a family.

In an interview with the Sunday Times, Hailey admitted, "I literally cry about this all the time! I want kids so bad but I get scared. It’s enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can’t imagine having to confront people saying things about a child.”

But Hailey is still open to having children someday as she explained, "We can only do the best we can to raise them. As long as they feel loved and safe.”

(Image credit: Getty)

Hailey has faced online abuse in recent months after Selena Gomez fans believed she was mocking the pop star on TikTok. Hailey has been negatively linked with Selena as she dated Justin on and off before they married.

The now-deleted Instastory post read at the time, "I like to make jokes about how I feel because sometimes it’s easier than admitting I’m having a hard time. But truthfully, since 2023 started, I have had some of the saddest, hardest moments I’ve ever had in my adult life and my mind and emotions have been fragile to say the least. And I know so many other people feel the same way I feel, so just know you’re not alone.”

She later explained that she was trying to express her "uncomfortable growth" and "trying to connect with other people who might feel that way".

And both Justin and Hailey have suffered with their health over the last 12 months - Hailey suffered a ministroke, which led to her discovering she had a patent foramen ovale (PFO) heart condition. While Justin was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which can cause facial paralysis according to MayoClinic.

And news of the illnesses soon went global, Hailey told Elle US, "The day after I was hospitalised, it was on the internet. I wanted to talk about what happened in my own words because so many people were making assumptions.”