Harry Potter remake: JK Rowling to executively produce new TV series
A return to Hogwarts is officially happening!
HBO have confirmed they are working on a new Harry Potter TV series based on JK Rowling's best-selling books.
Harry Potter is officially getting the small screen treatment, with streaming service Max (formerly HBO Max) announcing a new live-action series of the beloved British franchise. The Harry Potter TV series will be based on the seven existing books and will see a new cast bring the story to life.
"The series will feature a new cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail, much-loved characters and dramatic locations that Harry Potter fans have loved for over 25 years," read the statement from MAX. The streaming service promises audiences a "decade-long series produced with the same epic craft, love and care this global franchise is known for".
Author and creator JK Rowling is on board to executively produce the series, alongside her literary agent Neil Blair and Ruth Kenley-Letts - who produced the BBC series Strike, based on Rowling's detective novels. Meanwhile, David Heyman, who executive-produced all eight of the original Harry Potter feature films is also in talks to executive-produce.
"Max’s commitment to preserving the integrity of my books is important to me, and I'm looking forward to being part of this new adaptation which will allow for a degree of depth and detail only afforded by a long form television series," Rowling said in a press release.
Your Hogwarts letter is here. Max has ordered the first ever #HarryPotter scripted television series, a faithful adaptation of the iconic books. #StreamOnMax pic.twitter.com/3CgEHLYhchApril 12, 2023
Rowling and Warner Bros - the parent company of HBO which produced the Harry Potter film franchise - have maintained a close working relationship, even amidst widespread criticism of Rowling's views on transgender rights, which have left some deeming her as 'cancelled' (opens in new tab). Original Harry Potter cast members Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson have publicly spoken out against her remarks (opens in new tab), whilst actors Ralph Fiennes (opens in new tab) and Helena Bonham Carter (opens in new tab) have defended the author.
"We are delighted to give audiences the opportunity to discover Hogwarts in a whole new way,” said Casey Bloys, the chairman and CEO of HBO and Max Content. "Harry Potter is a cultural phenomenon and it is clear there is such an enduring love and thirst for the Wizarding World. In partnership with Warner Bros Television and JK Rowling, this new Max Original series will dive deep into each of the iconic books that fans have continued to enjoy for all of these years."
Fans have been divided by the news on social media. One Twitter user responded (opens in new tab): "Why? Aren’t the movies adaptations of the books? Tell new stories not the same ones over and over." Whilst another tweeted (opens in new tab): "I won’t be watching - the films were great and the cast cannot be beaten."
we don't need harry potter reboot they're the golden trio ✨ pic.twitter.com/lIdc9EKriTApril 12, 2023
Others defended the decision and shared their excitement about another Potter outing. "I'm so sure ppl who are mad about this series have not read the books and only watched the movies cus like if u have aren’t y’all so excited to see if they can do a better job than the movies??? they missed so much from the books!! idk about y’all i’m excited tho lol," tweeted @phollywoodcafe (opens in new tab).
The Harry Potter TV series certainly has big shoes to fill, following on from the success of the original Harry Potter films. Unsurprisingly Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part Two remains the highest-earning Harry Potter movie (opens in new tab). It made over it's production budget in the US opening weekend alone ($169,189,427), going on to rake $1,328,766,590 at the box office worldwide.
