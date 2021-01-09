We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Peter Andre is “extremely tired and unwell” after testing positive for covid-19.

The Mysterious Girl singer is battling the deadly virus at home and the whole family are now in quarantine.

According to The Sun, an insider revealed, “Peter started feeling unwell a few days ago, but he didn’t suspect that he had Covid, despite feeling extremely tired and unwell.

“But he decided to go for a test to make sure as he started feeling very weak, which is unusual for him and he struggles to breathe sometimes.”

With his doctor wife, Emily Andre, having worked on the front line throughout the pandemic, Peter is said to be unaware of how he caught the virus.

“He’s barely been out and has spent most of his time at home with his family,” the source added. “Because Emily is working and the UK is in lockdown, Pete has no option but to look after his four children as normal and isolate away from Emily at home.”

Peter – who shares two children, Junior and Princess, with ex-wife Katie Price and three with Emily, has been chief care-giver as his wife is a key worker.

“There’s no-one else to look after the children and he doesn’t want to put anyone else at risk of catching it,” the insider explained. “The whole family are in quarantine now.”

A spokesperson for Peter confirmed he has tested positive for covid-19, but said “he is coping well”.

It comes after the singer’s wife contracted coronavirus back in July and was forced to self-isolate from her family in their Surrey home, meaning Emily couldn’t see her children.

Talking at the time, she said, “‘I was only able to wave at them from the top of the stairs. Myself and Pete also slept in separate bedrooms just to be on the safe side.

“It was horrible but the family adapted to it really well and I got a big hug at the end. I had a sore throat and lost my sense of smell and taste for a week.”

Pete has made no secret of how proud he is of his “hero” wife and said lockdown was the secret behind their happy marriage.

Video of the Week

Writing in his new! magazine column last year, he said, “This year has reaffirmed just how much my family means to me.

“I always knew it, but being a teacher, nanny and cleaner while Emily was working on the frontline really brought it home.

“It was a challenge at times but it’s something I’ll never forget and I’m so proud of the kids for how they coped and how hard they worked.”