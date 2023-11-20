With the sequel set to hit cinemas in June 2024, parents might be wondering what all the fuss is about and how Inside Out helps kids.

Movies, social media, and books all play a part in navigating and understanding feelings – which is an important skill for parents to hone. And, as mums come to terms with matresence , explaining the mental load that comes with looking after a new person and knowing how to deal with their own perinatal mental health so too will they need to be on the ball with understanding their child’s mental health and how to best support them through life.

With that in mind, if you haven’t seen the Disney Pixar production yet, let us catch you up to speed. Inside Out is an animated film that shines a light on children’s mental health by exploring the emotions inside the mind of a young girl, Riley: Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust.

The movie follows these emotions as they navigate Riley’s life during a challenging period, and showcases how emotions work together to shape our experiences and memories. The movie depicts the complexity of emotions and the importance of embracing feelings – good and bad.

Barbara Santini, a Psychologist and Relationship Adviser, tells us Inside Out does more than just animate emotions – it gives the audience a window into what it’s really like to be inside a child’s mind. We asked her why Inside Out is a good movie for kids and what we can all learn from watching.

How Inside Out helps kids

Inside Out has been praised for its ability to teach kids about emotions and mental health in an engaging and accessible way. It helps children to understand that it’s OK to feel a range of emotions, including sadness or anger, and that all emotions are important.

The animation also encourages empathy and understanding of others’ feelings, helping to foster emotional intelligence in a way that’s relatable for kids.

Goodto Family Editor, Stephanie Lowe, is a big fan of Inside Out: “As a mum, I am obsessed with feelings – allowing space for them, teaching that it’s okay and normal to have them, and learning how to regulate them – both mine and my son's.

“This movie was the gift that kept on giving in terms of ideas for me on how to navigate my son’s feelings, especially when he was a toddler and the frustration was huge. It’s quite complex for kids to fully understand though, such as how important it is to show your emotions so that other people will know when you need care and attention.

“This can be tricky for kids aged four to six, as they have the feeling but developmentally they won’t know how to communicate that feeling as they don't know the words.”

What do we learn from Inside Out?

Although Riley’s feelings are labelled in a seemingly straightforward way, Barbara says that Inside Out beautifully illustrates that emotions are not isolated and in fact, they often work in tandem: “[In the movie], Joy learns the importance of Sadness, and I’ve used this example in my practice to help children understand that emotions are multifaceted and can co-exist.”

This might look like a child feeling sad about a loss but still finding moments of joy in memories, she says.

What is the new emotion in Inside Out 2?

Inside Out 2 will introduce a new emotion (and character), Anxiety, and this significant move was not lost on Barbara: “In today’s world, where children are increasingly facing mental health challenges, recognising anxiety as a vital part of the emotional spectrum is crucial.”

Plus, by giving Anxiety a character, the film normalises this often stigmatised emotion and gives an opportunity to educate children who struggle to deal with anxiety that it’s a natural response to certain situations.

“With Anxiety represented in the film, there’s a platform to discuss coping mechanisms. Whether it’s deep breathing, mindfulness , or seeking support, these strategies can be woven into the narrative, providing children and parents with practical tools,” the Psychologist states.

This inclusion of Anxiety has the potential to really open doors for more of a parent-child dialogue too, Barbara says. “The inclusion of Anxiety opens up new avenues for parent-child conversations about mental health. It encourages openness and can be a starting point for families to discuss their own experiences with anxiety, fostering understanding and support.

“Inside Out – and its sequel – are profound in their psychological accuracy and depth. They are not only tools for understanding emotions but also platforms for discussion and education about mental health.

“As a psychologist, I see these films as valuable resources in aiding children to navigate their emotional landscapes and in helping parents to connect with their children on a deeper level.”