How to apply for Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway 2023

Ant & Dec are back on ITV for the 19th season of Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway. The first episode of season 19 aired last night [Saturday 25 February] to much public delight. Chock full of celebrity guests, the premiere saw Doctor Who and Good Omens actor David Tennant as the first guest announcer of the series; Joe Wicks and Claudia Winkleman stoped by; and the Undercover prank claimed Alison Hammond and Rylan Clark as its first victims.

Fans of the series will know that the popular gameshow is filled with action and merges the fun of celebrity antics with public participation. The brand new season is no different, with the returning hosts, who have presented the show since 2002, bringing back a number of favourite segments, from Undercover and Ring My Bell to Singalong Live and the End of the Show Shows.

Who wouldn't want to be part of what's been dubbed the "happiest 90-minutes of the week"? If you’d like to be part of the show, playing Win the Ads for real prizes or by nominating a friend for the surprise of a lifetime, here we share how you can apply to participate in the 2023 shows.

How to apply for Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway 2023

To apply for Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway Win the Ads game, you can fill out an application form at the website here (opens in new tab). You'll need to be quick as the last date for application is Monday 27 March.

Applicants must be aged 18 or over and also be a resident of the United Kingdom, the Isle of Man or the Channel Islands. You can not apply if you have already appeared on the Win the Ads section before.

The ITV website states, "Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway is back with a bang and we're looking for people to play Win the Ads! How do you fancy playing live in the Saturday Night Takeaway studio on a Saturday night? You could have a chance to win some truly incredible prizes - as well as getting your face on telly!"

How to nominate someone for Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway 2023

To nominate someone for the surprise of a lifetime on Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway, you can fill out the form on this website (opens in new tab) - remember to be very detailed about who you are nominating and why! The closing date for entries is the 3rd of April 2023.

The person you nominate must be at least five years old and if the person you are nominating is aged under 18 years old, you must ask their parent/legal guardian who is aged 18 or over to complete the form on your behalf.

(Image credit: ITV Plc)

Where to watch Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway airs on Saturdays on ITV1 at 7pm. If you can't watch the show live, it is also available on catch up services ITVX and STV player. Each episode is one hour and 30 minutes long with ITV following up the programme with the talent show Starstruck at 8:30pm.