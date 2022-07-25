Disney on Ice 2022: How to get tickets to the Dream Big tour

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Disney on Ice is skating back to the stage this winter, with a fun-filled family show featuring performances from everyone’s favourite characters, including Anna, Elsa and Olaf, Moana, Cinderella and more.

The tour kicks off in Manchester before travelling around the UK and finishing at London’s O2. Here’s everything you need to know about the new Disney on Ice show (opens in new tab)…

What is the Disney on Ice Dream Big tour?

Dream Big brings to life the magic of Disney’s tales through world-class figure skating, transporting audiences to exciting worlds in a live experience for all the family. The show will feature some of fan’s favourite characters, as Mickey and Minnie Mouse lead a journey through Disney tales old and new.

Audiences will explore the Land of the Dead as Miguel from Disney Pixar’s Coco brings the festivities of Día de los Muertos to the ice, join Moana and Maui on an action-packed voyage to restore the stolen heart of Te Fiti, and get tangled up in Rapunzel’s hair-raising quest to see the floating lights.

The Disney on Ice show will also travel to the kingdom of Arendelle with Frozen's Anna, Elsa and Olaf in a dramatic retelling of the sisterly love that saved a kingdom, and celebrate the strength, bravery and kindness that has inspired generations with Jasmine, Ariel, Aurora, Belle and Cinderella.

Which venues will the show visit?

The Disney on Ice 2022 tour will travel across the UK, visiting Manchester, Aberdeen, Birmingham, Newcastle, Sheffield and London, with shows taking place from 2nd November to 31st December 2022.

The full tour dates for Disney on Ice Dream Big are:

Manchester: AO Arena from 2nd – 6th November 2022

Aberdeen: P&J Live from 10th – 13th November 2022

Birmingham: Resorts World Arena from 30th November – 4th December 2022

Newcastle: Utilita Arena from 7th – 11th December 2022

Sheffield: Utilita Arena from 15th – 18th December 2022

London: The O2 from 22nd – 31st December 2022

How can I get tickets to Disney on Ice Dream Big?

Tickets for Disney on Ice Dream Big are available now at disneyonice.com (opens in new tab)

Disney On Ice producer Steven Armstrong said: “Dream Big captures the magic of Disney’s immortal tales through cutting edge figure-skating, glamorous costumes, and stunning set designs. Innovative lighting and thrilling special effects transport audiences to a world of imagination, where heroes of every kind seek to fulfill their dreams.”

