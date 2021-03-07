We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Rak-Su’s Myles Stephenson is expecting a baby with his girlfriend later this year.

A spokesperson for Myles, 29, confirmed the happy news to Mail Online, saying, “Myles is delighted to share the happy news and is looking forward to becoming a parent and welcoming his first child.”

While he’s lived much of his life in the spotlight since appearing on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! back in 2019, Myles has kept his relationship out of the public eye and the identity of his girlfriend remains a mystery.

You might remember Myles struck up an unlikely friendship in the jungle with Kate Garraway – whose husband Derek Draper remains in hospital following a battle with coronavirus.

Myles knows first hand how it feels to go through a terrifying health scare, after the singer spent two weeks in intensive care following a snowboarding accident in Andorra last year.

The singer was told he would have had just six hours to live had he not sought help for his injuries, after suffering internal bleeding, two broken ribs, a ruptured spleen and blood in his lungs. He thankfully made a full recovery.

Opening up about his accident, Myles confessed, “I had to learn how to walk again, a little bit. I didn’t lose full motion in my legs, I just couldn’t move them because I was bed bound for three weeks … I had to learn how to breathe again. I was on oxygen the whole time. It was a tough road. I had a little apparatus with three balls in and I had to blow the balls up. If you get to two balls, you’re good … At the start of the injury, I couldn’t even move one ball.”

Having faced a near-death experience, this new chapter as a father means even more to Myles.

“After a snowboarding accident resulted in a near-death injury, becoming a new parent is even more meaningful for Myles. He is now fighting fit and excited for the future,” a source told The Sun on Sunday.

“Myles has is buzzing and is getting his house ready for the new arrival and he’s really family-orientated and feels ready to be a dad. Family means everything to him.”

Congratulations!