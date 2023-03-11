Love Islander Jack Keating reveals he will be ‘co-parenting’ with his ex as he welcomes baby girl just eight months after entering the infamous ITV villa

Former Love Islander Jack Keating, 23, has taken to Instagram to celebrate the birth of his first child, a baby girl. In a simple but heartfelt post, the star wrote, "Welcome to the world my little princess."

Following the news, which comes just 8 months after Jack entered the Love Island villa, fans were quick to point out the suspicious timing of the birth. Having entered Love Island's infamous Casa Amor in July 2022, viewers of the show speculated that Jack must have conceived his daughter before finding fame in the villa.

Considering that the premise of ITV's hit show Love Island is to flirt with the other Love Islander's and hopefully find love, the idea that Jack, while doing this, had a pregnant girlfriend at home led to confusion and outrage.

One user wrote "Confused. So he had someone pregnant while he went on Love Island? Straight savage that is" and another added, "Man went into casa whilst expecting a baby".

Addressing the speculation, Jack confirmed that he and his daughter's mother 'are not together' but plan to raise the child together.

Speaking to The Sun, Jack revealed, "My daughter's mother and I are not together, however we look forward to co-parenting and giving our little girl the best support system that she needs.

"This is an exciting new chapter for me and my family and I am completely besotted already. I am so grateful for the opportunity to be a father and give my daughter the most amazing life."

Who is the mother of Jack Keating's baby?

Jack Keating's ex girlfriend Keely Iqbal is the mother of the Love Islander's first and only daughter. The couple split up shortly before Jack appeared on ITV's Love Island but intend to 'co-parent.'

Confirming his single status, Jack revealed in an interview with Independent Ireland last month that he was 'single and ready to mingle' and that he uses the dating app Hinge.

Keely's identity was revealed by the Mail Online, who report that she works as an artist, designing custom trainer designs and greeting cards. She used her business' Instagram page (opens in new tab)to keep fans updated during her pregnancy, sharing various bump snaps throughout the pregnancy. Her personal Instagram is set to private, with the bio reading 'friends & family only.'

Evidence came in the form of Instagram activity, with Keely's profile commenting a heart emoji under Jack Keating's birth announcement and also liking all the comments of support from his famous family members.

Is Jack from Love Island Ronan Keating's son?

Yes, Jack Keating who featured on season 8 of Love Island is Ronan Keating's son. Jack is the Irish singer's eldest child, who he shares with his ex-wife, Yvonne.

Jack's daughter is Ronan Keating's first grandchild, who he called a 'little cutie' in a comment on Jack's Instagram post announcing her birth. Jack's mum Yvonne also commented, writing, "I miss her so much already."