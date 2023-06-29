Jennifer Lopez reflects on teenage twins' getting older in powerful statement on parenting

Jennifer Lopez has shared a rare insight into the lives of her three children, much to the excitement of her adoring fanbase.

The US singer opened up about the complexities of being a mother in a new interview, which comes just a month after she shared her 'guilt' over being a famous parent.

Speaking to Vogue Mexico, Lopez talked about how her children have changed with age.

"You will always adore your children," she told the fashion magazine, which is published in Spanish. "There is an acceptance they have of you. And then as they get older, they start to wonder, 'Why are we doing this? Why is my mom doing that? Do I have to do it too?'"

Lopez is the proud mother to 15-year-old twins, Maximilian "Max" David Muniz and Emme Maribel Muniz, with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony. The Hustlers star has since become the stepmother to Ben Affleck's s three kids, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel, whom he shares with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Lopez, 53, went on to reflect on her own youth growing up in the Bronx and how it has helped her better understand her teenage children's changing attitudes.

(Image credit: Getty)

"You probably remember when you were a teenager and you gave your mom a hard time," she said. "And I don't think it's because they're not good kids. Rather they just want to know, to learn, they want answers."

Lopez has also previously spoken about how her celebrity status has affected her children, who have received ample attention from the press despite being raised out of the spotlight.

"I think being the child of famous parents is not something many people can understand, and I feel for [my kids] for that because they didn't choose that," she said during her May 2023 interview on Audacy.

"They have just started letting me know, like, how people treat them … When they walk into the room, that’s what people are thinking about. They’re not seeing them for who they are, and I think that that has to be a really hard thing for them. So I would love to be able to protect them from that.”