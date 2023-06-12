Jessie J's gorgeous baby's name revealed as singer posts new photo of adorable newborn

Jessie J has revealed her baby boy's name in celebration of his one-month anniversary, much to the excitement of her adoring fanbase.

The English musician took to Instagram on Sunday to share the update alongside an adorable photo of her newborn son.

Jessie J welcomed the precious tot, who is also her first child, with partner Chanan Safir Colman on May 19. The news sparked an outpouring of positivity from the Price Tag singer's friends and fans alike, with many flooding her comment section with congratulatory messages. It also sparked a deep curiosity about what name she and Chanan, 39, chose for their beloved son.

Jessie J has now confirmed the couple has given their baby a nature-themed name which is considered to be gender-neutral and originating from Scandinavia.

"Mans like…Sky Safir Cornish Colman," the 35-year-old captioned the photo, which depicts the cherubic infant wearing a brown sweater that reads 'Smile'.

"So lovely Jessie!!!!!!!" fellow British singer Pixie Lott wrote, while This Is Us star Chrissy Metz commented, "Oh my goodness! What a love!"

Jessie J shared candid details about the birth of Sky in an Instagram post last month, revealing that she'd had a C-section after being advised by her doctors it was the safest option for delivery.

"I had a scan at a few days off of 40 weeks and he was completely the wrong way around and stuck as he was a little chunkier than your average and long," she wrote the post, which was accompanied by a clip of her dancing in the hospital before the surgery. "I did everything to try and turn him for 2 months but he said 'Nah mum I wanna make an entrance out the roof, not the front door.'"

Jessie, who has previously suffered a miscarriage, went on to explain why she decided to speak so openly about her experience of labour.

"I guess I’m sharing this because so many people have said, 'Do you feel like you missed out on the birth you wanted?' I had a birth and it was everything I wanted because I got him at the end of it, that’s all that matters."