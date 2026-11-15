Joanna | in the jungle

Tomorrow (Monday 16 November) a new host of stars are heading into the I’m a Celebrity jungle and there’s one in particular that we’re excited to see. Gavin & Stacey fans were overjoyed when Joanna Page was spotted arriving at an airport Down Under ahead of her stint in camp. And, TV insiders have claimed that she’s going to be this series’ ‘dark horse.’

The actor - who shares Eva, 13, Kit, 10, Noah, nine, and four-year-old Boe with husband James Thornton - is said to be taking her stint as a welcome change from busy mum-life. ‘This is technically her way of getting a holiday, she thinks she’ll get more sleep in camp than she has in years,’ a source said. As for why they think she’ll do well, they added, ‘Joanna is calm and great at dealing with a crisis, nothing’s a major problem unless it’s burning down.’ The insider continued, ‘Joanna wants to win it for the working multi-tasking mums!’ While another said she wants people to get to ‘know the real Joanna’ and to ‘make her children proud.’

Joanna Page arriving at Brisbane Airport, Australia ahead of I'm a Celebrity 2026 (Image credit: James Gourley/Shutterstock)

Fearless at 50

When we caught up with the star, who turns 50 in March, earlier this year she revealed that she has big plans to mark her milestone birthday. ‘I'm very much going to be like, right, “okay, I've got to do 50 things this year, which are exciting, mad, scary, dangerous.”’ Joanna explained, ‘I'm gonna challenge myself and do things which normally I'd say no to, that would frighten me a bit or I'd be a bit too nervous too.’

‘I'm just gonna go forward into my 50s with a whole “stuff it” attitude, just go for it, say yes to stuff, and just think about enjoying myself.’

I’m a Celebrity starts on Monday 16 November at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX