Joe Wicks welcomes his third child with wife Rosie
Joe Wicks has welcomed his second daughter as he announces he's becomes a father of three.
Joe Wicks MBE has announced the arrival of his and his wife Rosie's third child and shares adorable photos.
The Body Coach's wife went into labour on Friday morning and gave birth to an 8lbs healthy girl. In sharing his news, Joe uploaded some snaps of "It’s a girl 😍❤️ Rosie gave birth at 4.32am this morning at home to an 8lb healthy baby in the birthing pool. Thank you to Emily & Helen our wonderful midwives who were there every step of the way. Time to rest now. Lots of love the Wicks family ❤️"
Fans were quick to congratulate the fitness guru and his wife while suggesting a fitting baby name.
One fan wrote, "Congrats Rosie & Joe, another gorgeous baby! She looks so much like Indie already ❤️ xx"
A second fan put, "Congratulations, on what has been a very sad day, this is the happy news we needed!!!!! What a gorgeous family!!! ❤️❤️❤️"
And a third fan added, "Perhaps her middle name could be Elizabeth in honour of our Queen #circleoflife ❤️"
Joe, who is already dad to daughter Indie, four, and son Marley, two, declared "First night was rough" as he shared a snap of his exhausted-looking face - a contrast to his smiley family snaps taken on the day of the baby's arrival.
Fans will have to wait for more details on the baby name they've chosen as Joe has not yet shared this.
Meanwhile, his celebrity friends sent their best wishes. Jamie Oliver wrote, "Congratulations so pleased for you all love to Rosie xxx"
Marvin Humes put, "Amazing news! Congrats to you and your lovely family bro ❤️" and Ruth Langsford shared, "Ahhh, how wonderful. Congratulations! Big sister looks chuffed 💖"
Joe Wicks received an MBE from the Queen back in 2020 after helping families keep active with his online PE lessons during lockdown in March.
At the time Joe described it as a 'dream come true'. Joe raised £580,000 for NHS Charities Together with his online workouts which amassed millions of viewers.
Congratulations!
