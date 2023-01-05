Kelly Osbourne reveals she's 'not ready' to share details about new baby after mum Sharon confirms birth and name

Kelly Osbourne has made a strong statement about her privacy after the birth of her son, following her mother Sharon's recent comments about the newborn baby.

The American singer posted a short yet stern message on Instagram yesterday, in what appears to be a response to her mum's discussion of her on TalkTV on Tuesday.

After being asked by fellow The Talk co-hosts about the birth of her youngest grandchild, Sharon Osbourne revealed that Kelly is doing "so, so great." The 70-year-old went on to reveal the name of her grandson to be Sidney, which is likely after his father, Slipknot musician Sid Wilson.

"She [Kelly] won't let a picture go out of him, and I'm so proud of her," Sharon added.

Kelly has since spoken out about her right to privacy, taking to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday to seemingly criticize her mother's remarks.

"I'm not ready to share him with the world. It is no one's place but mine to share any information on my baby," the 37-year-old wrote.

Kelly revealed to fans in May that she was pregnant with her first child, much to the delight of her loyal fanbase. She even shared a photo of herself holding a snap of an ultrasound, which was captioned, "I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why… I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma."

The former Fashion Police star, who celebrated a year of sobriety that same month, added, "To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!"

It's understood that Kelly's father, Ozzy Osbourne, also struggled to hide his joy about his daughter's first pregnancy.

"I mean, he's told everyone," the former reality TV star told Entertainment Tonight last month, before adding that he also revealed "the gender of my baby before I ever got the chance to, and I'm just like, 'Aww Dad, come on. Like, come on.'"

Kelly went on to reveal how the 'Prince of Darkness' would do "this little song and this little dance about how excited he is", especially given that he had yet to welcome a grandson. His son, Jack Osbourne, is the proud father of four girls, Pearl, Andy Rose, Minnie, and Maple.

"It's the first, out of me and my brother, it's the first boy, so, he's like planning all these things," Kelly explained.