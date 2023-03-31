Kevin Bacon and wife Kyra Sedgwick share ‘crucial’ secret to 35-year-marriage

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick have shared the 'crucial' secret to their 35-year marriage.

When it comes to marriage (opens in new tab), even the highest profile relationships can be tricky to maintain and sometimes not even all the money in the world can save them from a split (opens in new tab), so when it comes to couples who are celebrating a long-time together, we all want to know their secret.

And Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick have shared what's helped keep their love strong.

The American actor first met his love on the set of PSB movie Lemon Sky, back in 1987, and it was a case of love at first sight. Kevin admitted, "I was knocked out. I thought she was amazing."

But while he appeared to be smitten straight away, Kyra told PEOPLE she hadn't seen his film Footloose, and was a little put off by the star. "I remember thinking, 'Oh he thinks he's really cool.'"

But after agreeing to go on a dinner date, at which Kyra has since admitted she took one look at the menu and was shocked at "how expensive it was" and having recalled the date, Kevin joked, "A girl who actually looks at the prices, I'm going to marry her!"

But the conversation kept flowing and Kyra had a sudden change of heart. "I remember waking up and going, 'I feel like home,' " she says. "I realized, 'Oh, that was him.'"

And the rest is history. But what is their secret to a long-lasting and loving marriage? Well, Kyra admits, "We've always been each other's biggest support and fans," and "a sense of humor is crucial. He is very freaking funny," she added.

The couple have two children together, son Travis, 33, and daughter Sosie, 31 and in recent years Kyra has moved behind the camera, directing Kevin in the drama Space Oddity.

But like every marriage, it's not always been easy. Kevin admitted, "As your family starts to grow, so does the pressure of responsibility you feel for supporting them."

And they touched on the fact that at times, they both felt like single parents, as one or the other went off to work. Kyra explained, "If he was working, I was a single parent, if I was working, he was a single parent, even if it's just all day with the kids you're a single parent and I think that's kind of hard."

Fans are delighted they have shared their love story.

One fan wrote, "A beautiful family creating remembrances in motion together!"

Another fan put, "I’m so thankful to see this lovely couple have stayed true to themselves! God bless you and your family."

A post shared by Kevin Bacon (@kevinbacon) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

And a third fan added, "I just adore the love these two have had for one another all these years!! You never see bad things written about either of them too. That’s respectable of you ask me!!"

Congratulations - here's to many more happy years together!

Kevin's film Space Oddity is in theaters from today.