Kristen Bell divides opinion as she reveals she lets her children drink non-alcoholic beer

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Actress Kristen Bell, who parents may know best as the voice of Anna in the hit Disney film Frozen, has revealed she lets her two young daughters drink non-alcoholic beer.

During a recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Kristen Bell shocked both chat show host Kelly Clarkson and her viewers when she shared with the crowd that she let her and husband Dax Shepard's daughters, Delta, 8, and Lincoln, 9, drink non-alcoholic beer.

It may sound like a mature habit for children who still have more than a decade to go before reaching the legal drinking age in America and Bell herself admitted that it all sounds a bit 'insane.' But she added that 'context is important' before explaining how the situation came about.

Speaking to Kelly Clarkson, Bell revealed, "He's [her husband Dax is] a recovering addict. But he likes non-alcoholic beer, so he'd pop one open, he'd have [our oldest daughter] on his chest, and we'd walk and look at the sunset.

"As a baby, she was pawing at it, and sometimes she'd suck the rim of it. So, I think it feels to her like something special, something daddy, something family."

She made sure to reiterate that the drinks she allows her daughters to have a truly zero percent alcohol content and that this is the only reason they are actually allowed to drink them.

(Image credit: Rick Kern/FilmMagic)

Still, the couple have set some boundaries and only allow their daughters to drink the non-alcoholic beverages at home. "We've been at restaurants where she's said, 'Do you have any non-alcoholic beer?' And I'm like, maybe we just keep that for home time," Bell said. "But then I'm sort of like, you can judge me if you want, I'm not doing anything wrong. That's your problem."

The couple are known for their unconventional approach to parenting and have made headlines around the globe for the various claims they've made about how they live their lives. Earlier this year, the couple went viral after Bell admitted she already talks to her kids about 'hard topics' like 'drugs and sex.'

In an interview with REAL SIMPLE's Game Changers Magazine, Bell shared, "I hate the word 'taboo.' I think it should be stricken from the dictionary. There should be no topic that's off the table for people to talk about.

"I know it's shocking, but I talk to my kids about drugs, and the fact that their daddy is an addict and he's in recovery, and we talk about sex. There are all these 'hard topics' that don't have to be if you give the person on the other end your vulnerability and a little bit of credit."