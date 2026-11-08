Kristin Scott Thomas | ‘[It’s the reward of | getting to 60’]

Earlier this week John Lewis’ highly-anticipated 2026 festive advert landed. And - for the first time in its two decade-long history - it had a star at the helm. Enter Dame Kristin Scott Thomas. Having made her name in the likes of Four Weddings and a Funeral and The English Patient, she famously quit Hollywood in favour of lower-budget films and West End theatre before making a shiny comeback in AppleTV’s Slow Horses in 2022.

But her latest role of Granny Gloria in the beloved British department store’s Christmas ad was an ‘era’ she wasn’t expecting - though an opportunity she ‘couldn’t resist.’

Kristin Scott Thomas and children in the 2026 John Lewis Christmas advert (Image credit: John Lewis/PA)

Being a grandmother is something she knows well. Kristin, 66, has three grandchildren, nine and six-year-old girls and a baby whose gender and age isn’t public knowledge. However, given that they live in Geneva with her daughter Hannah, she doesn’t get to spend as much time with them as she’d like.

She admits that she’s ‘extremely jealous’ of friends who see their grandchildren daily, explaining, ‘It’s really frustrating, because I’d love [seeing them] to be normal, instead of an event.’

‘I’m just completely in love with them. It’s one of the great récompenses,’ the actor says of being a grandmother, describing it as one of the ‘rewards of getting to 60.’

‘That love and devotion you have towards them… It’s the most beautiful gift.’



I’m just completely in love with them

The two girls have just been staying with her and had ‘such fun,’ filling their days with ‘lots of drawing, dressing up.’

‘They’re very excited because Granny’s got quite a good wardrobe. Lots of sparkly things!’ She is, however, somewhat strict and has banned them from watching certain programmes. ‘I've noticed my grandchildren speak to each other in a tone that is completely lifted from the cartoons they watch. It's a little bit insolent. A little bit vicious. It's unbearable.’ Kristin explains, ‘So I banned them and chose some films for them to watch instead,’ with Nanny McPhee being top of the list. The result? ‘They completely changed,’

Making Christmas magical

Now, however, like us, they’re looking forward to Christmas. Similarly to the granny in the John Lewis advert, Kristin is determined to make the festive season magical for her grandchildren. ‘I want to give them the best time, to remember Christmases with me as special and exciting, she says with a smile. When it comes to gifting, she confesses she ‘can spend ages trying to find the right thing for the right person,’ saying, ‘It’s the only thing I think about for a week.’ But, while she’ll be getting her present haul from John Lewis, it is being all together that will no doubt be the biggest gift for Kristin this Christmas.