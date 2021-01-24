Larry King: Legendary US chat show host dies aged 87

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Larry King, incredibly famous and popular name in American broadcasting, has passed away at the age of 87.

The TV star died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, confirmed by Ora Media – a production company he founded.

While a cause of death has not yet been announced, CNN reported that Larry King was being treated for covid-19 in hospital just three weeks ago.

In a heartbreaking statement by Ora Media, the team paid tribute to his “unique” and “lasting talent” as a broadcaster.

A spokesperson said, “With profound sadness, Ora Media announces the death of our co-founder, host, and friend Larry King, who passed away this morning at age 87 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

“For 63 years and across the platforms of radio, television and digital media, Larry’s many thousands of interviews, awards, and global acclaim stand as a testament to his unique and lasting talent as a broadcaster.

“Additionally, while it was his name appearing in the shows’ titles, Larry always viewed his interview subjects as the true stars of his program, and himself as merely an unbiased conduit between the guest and the audience. Whether he was interviewing a U.S. president, foreign leader, celebrity, scandal-ridden personage, or an everyman, Larry liked to ask short, direct, and uncomplicated questions. He believed concise questions usually provided the best answers, and he was not wrong in that belief.”

Having interviewed over 50,000 stars in his lifetime, from politicians to celebrities and everything in between, Larry was a household name. And one of only three broadcasters to be recognised on the infamous Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Larry King married eight times to seven different women and had five children – two of them tragically died last year. Daughter Chaia died from lung cancer and son Andy of a heart attack. The team at Ora sent their wishes to his family and requested their privacy be respected at this difficult time.

“Ora Media sends our condolence to his surviving children Larry, Jr., Chance, Cannon and the entire King family. Funeral arrangements and a memorial service will be announced later in coordination with the King family, who ask for their privacy at this time.”

Good Morning Britain star, Piers Morgan, was among the celebrities to pay tribute to Larry. But, having replaced him on CNN in 2010, he revealed their relationship had not always been straight forward.

“Larry hated me replacing him at CNN and never made any secret of it, which I found very sad because he was one of my heroes – but I still think he was a superb broadcaster & one of the all-time TV greats,” he said.