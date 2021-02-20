We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt are engaged – nearly four years after meeting on Love Island.

The couple announced their exciting news on Friday evening, after Jamie popped the question during a “perfect evening” together.

Camilla and Jamie welcomed their first child, Nell, together back in October. And Jamie planned the perfect proposal to include their daughter.

31-year-old Camilla, who previously worked in bomb disposal before her stint on the reality TV show, showed off her unique engagement ring, designed by Jamie.

She wrote, “The most perfect ring that only the person who knows me the very best would be able to design for me.”

Sharing further details about how Jamie popped the question, Camilla posted a photo of Nell dressed in a “mummy, will you marry my daddy?” outfit.

Paying tribute to her Love Island beau, Camilla said, “Only you could totally surprise me and at the same time be exactly the wonderful person I know and love. What a perfect evening with these two, my future husband and our darling Nell.”

On his own social media page, Jamie simply said, “She said yes!”

Tributes flooded in from fans and fellow Love Island stars, with Amber Davies saying, “Congratulations, this is amazing.”

Reality TV star, Laura Anderson added, “Huge congratulations you two! Wonderful news woohoo!”

The happy news is no doubt a welcome distraction for Camilla, who recently opened up about the number of people asking if she was pregnant again, three months after giving birth.

On her changing body and post-partum exercise, Camilla explained, “I’m not offended, I’m 3.5 months postpartum. My body spent 9 months adapting not just to carrying and birthing a baby, but to becoming a mother. My shoulders are broader now and thank goodness they are as I’m carrying a baby around most of the time.

“They have allowed me to rock my little girl to sleep even when my arms were aching, to let her feel warm and safe in my arms. My hips are wider and I’m so glad they are as they give me the support I need to scoop her up and chatter into her perfect little face.

“I know I have days ahead when I’ll need to perch her on that hip, while I multi-task with her by my side. And yes, I have more energy stores! I’ve never needed them so much in my life, and I’ve never been more grateful to my body for finding a way to constantly keep going.”

Like other celebrity mums, Camilla is proud of her post-partum body. And went on to say she is the most “contented” she has ever been and the “strongest” she has ever felt.

Amazing!