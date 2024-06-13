Why is Sally Hawkins not in Paddington 3? We reveal where the mum in the beloved film series has gone

Fans have been left to wonder 'where has the mum in Paddington Bear 3 gone?' after the trailer for the children's film was released and Sally Hawkins was nowhere to be seen.

There may be a whole variety of amazing kids TV shows and films out there But, from the best anime shows for kids to the Gladiators reboot, which many 90s kids are loving to watch with their own kids now they're parents, nothing quite hits the nostalgic spot like Paddington Bear.

So both kids and their parents were obviously delighted when, just yesterday [11 June] the trailer for the third Paddington film, Paddington In Peru, was released.

The film will take us along on a completely new journey for the beloved bear and his adopted family the Browns, as they leave London and take Paddington back to his home country of Peru to find his Aunt Lucy.

But there was one glaring difference in the trailer that shows this film is going to be a little different to the two we've seen before. That's because Sally Hawkins who plays Mrs Brown, the mum of the Brown family, was nowhere to be seen. So where has the mum in Paddington Bear 3 gone and why isn't Sally Hawkins in the film?

Why is Sally Hawkins not in Paddington 3?

Sally Hawkins is not returning to her role as Mrs Mary Brown in Paddington 3 as she simply decided last year when filming for the movie began that it was 'the right time' to leave the cast and give another actress the opportunity to play her iconic character.

Speaking to Variety about leaving the cast and the actress Emily Mortimer replacing her, Hawkins shared, “For me it has felt the right time to hand the reins over to another, and one can’t get much better than the truly wonderful Emily Mortimer, she is extraordinarily special. She will embody the essence of Mary Brown and yet make it utterly her own.

"However, I am, and will always be in love with Paddington’s world. I already greatly miss my on and off-screen family — the experience of making the first two films has truly been some of the best and most creative times I have had in the world of film. They both gave me so much joy. I will forever hold them so very close to my heart indeed.”

The rest of the Paddington cast will remain the same with Hugh Bonneville, Julie Walters, Jim Broadbent, Madeleine Harris and Samuel Joslin all returning to their roles and Ben Whishaw again coming back as the voice of Paddington.

In addition, new cast members include Emily Mortimer as the new Mrs Brown, with Olivia Colman, Antonio Banderas, and Rachel Zegler also joining the production.

