Mason Mount hugs three-year-old niece for the first time ever in adorable family reunion

England footballer Mason Mount met his three-year-old niece, Poppy, for the first time ever on Monday - and it's one of the most precious scenes we've ever witnessed.

With tensions high in the UK as the cost-of-living crisis (opens in new tab) escalates and the temperatures drop, a good news story can go a long way to brighten our moods - especially if it involves an adorable toddler.

Mason Mount, a professional footballer for England, was reunited with his sister, Stacey, at the Khalifa International Stadium in Qatar on Monday, after 3 and a half years apart. The Chelsea F.C. player's big sibling in lives in Sydney, Australia, with her husband and their two young children, but has not had the opportunity to return home to the UK due to the Down Under nation's COVID-19 restrictions.

Mason's meeting with Stacey was made all the more special by the presence of Poppy, his three-year-old niece. The 23-year-old had never met the sweet tot in person, making their overdue introduction all the more emotional. Both Poppy and Stacey were wearing England replica shirts emblazoned with "Mount 19" in support of the talented athlete.

(Image credit: Getty)

Mason grinned widely as he hugged Poppy, who was also accompanied by her dad and big brother, Harley. With the photos being taken right after England's 6-2 win against Iran on Monday, spirits were high amongst the tightknit family.

"After 3 1/2 years, I got to see my little bro and Poppy meet her uncle Mason for the first time, and what a day!" Stacey captioned the post on her Instagram.

"I cannot even express what a proud big sister I am. All these years of hard work and dedication."

It didn't take long for Stacey's followers to comment on the heartwarming snaps.

"What an amazing photo. One for the mantlepiece," one person wrote, while another said, "You and your family must be so proud of him [Mason]."

"Dad doesn't mind you kicking the football at the garage now. You truly deserve this Mason Mount," Stacey joked. "How lucky I am to get to watch you play for the first time in years at the World Cup."