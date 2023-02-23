Paris Hilton reveals son's unusual name and confused fans are saying the same thing

Paris Hilton has shared the sentimental story behind her baby boy's unique name, but it looks like fans have only been left more confused by the explanation.

The US socialite has opened up about her newborn son's name, taking to Instagram on Wednesday to explain how she settled on the special moniker. The update comes shortly after Paris celebrated her 42nd birthday with a star-studded party attended by her famous friend, Rebel Wilson, and younger sister, Nicky.

The LA media personality has now revealed that she and her husband Carter Reum ultimately chose to call their son Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum, after both the Arizona capital and the immortal mythical bird. Paris welcomed the surprise baby boy via surrogate in January, following a long IVF journey that started back in 2021.

(Image credit: Getty)

Like many first-time parents, Paris put plenty of thought into baby names before the birth of her child.

In an excerpt from her upcoming memoir, Paris, the American businesswoman reveals that Carter supported her desire to call her first son Phoenix - something she had "decided on years ago." The DJ goes on to explain that she had come up with the unusual name, which is best known as the capital of Arizona, when "searching cities, countries, and states on a map for something to go with Paris and London."

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

The revelation has only led to more questions, however, as fans scratch their heads over the relevance of England's capital in the matter.

"Is London the name she would choose for a girl or something?" one confused follower of the heiress asked.

Longtime fans of Paris will likely know, however, that 'London' has always been on her radar of unique baby names.

Speaking on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in January 2022, Paris revealed that she intended to call her future daughter after the UK metropolis because she loved the city so much.

(Image credit: Getty)

"The girl is gonna be named London Marilyn Hilton Reum," she told the US talk show host, before adding, "Marilyn after my grandmother and London because it's my favorite city and I think Paris and London sound cute together."

In her memoir, Paris goes on to explain that Phoenix had also been chosen to remind her son of his power to withstand adversity in life.

"Phoenix has a few good pop culture reference points, but more importantly, it's the bird that flames out and then rises from the ashes to fly again," she writes. "I want my son to grow up knowing that disaster and triumph go around and come around throughout our lives. And that this should give us great hope for the future."

Paris Hilton's memoir, Paris, will officially be released on March 14.