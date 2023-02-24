Paris Hilton shares first photos of 'beautiful' son Phoenix as she reveals heartbreaking reason she chose surrogacy over childbirth

Paris Hilton has released the first photos of her adorable baby son Phoenix, whom she welcomed via surrogacy in January after decades of fearing doctors and childbirth.

The 42-year-old took to Instagram on Thursday to share a very special family portrait, much to the delight of her 22 million followers.

In the heartwarming snap, Paris is seen cradling baby Phoenix while her husband, Carter Reum, gently kisses the US socialite's forehead.

The couple's precious first child, who is named after both the Arizona capital and the mythical bird, is dressed in a white onesie and matching cap for his photoshoot debut. A second snap shows Paris, who is looking equally angelic in a white blouse, tenderly pressing her lips against Phoenix's face.

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

The Simple Life star captioned the gorgeous post, "Baby Phoenix. Our whole entire world."

Paris Hilton welcomed her first baby via surrogate last month, sharing the exciting news on Instagram with a touching photo of Phoenix's mini fingers wrapped around her thumb. The announcement was immediately met by a flood of reactions from the US heiress's celebrity friends, with A-list stars like Naomi Campbell and Lindsay Lohan taking to the comments to extend their good wishes.

Fans are now doting over Paris's latest update, which marks the first time photos of Phoenix have been shared publicly.

Demi Lovato called the photo, "So precious", while Rosario Dawson wrote, "Congratulations love!!"

In a new interview with Glamour UK (opens in new tab), Paris has now revealed the heartbreaking reason she chose to have a surrogate rather than go through a pregnancy herself.

(Image credit: Getty)

"I'm just so scared, I think, again, leading back to Provo of even being in a doctor's office, just all of that," she admitted, referencing the alleged abuse she experienced as a teenager at Provo Canyon School in Utah. "The shots, the IVs that they put in..."

Paris also revealed she was left mentally scarred after witnessing a live birth while filming her reality TV series, The Simple Life, in the early 2000s.

"I had to be in a room when a woman was giving birth and that traumatized me as well," she recalls. "But I want a family so bad, it's just the physical part of doing it. I'm just so scared… childbirth and death are the two things that scare me more than anything in the world."

(Image credit: Getty)

Paris has also spoken out about the meaning behind Phoenix's unique name, revealing she decided to call her first son after the Arizona capital years ago. Not only does it fit nicely with her own name and 'London', which is what she plans to call her future daughter, but it also carries some pretty strong symbolism.

"My beautiful baby boy’s name is Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum," Paris writes in her upcoming memoir.

"Phoenix has a few good pop culture reference points, but more importantly, it's the bird that flames out and then rises from the ashes to fly again. I want my son to grow up knowing that disaster and triumph go around and come around throughout our lives. And that this should give us great hope for the future.